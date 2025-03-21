As I have always challenged everyone, anyone that can give me a single example, just one government, anywhere, any nation past and present, that respects the people, their own “laws”, does not break their own words, promises, and their pledge.

It’s not just the Jews or any group, but the system of government power that enables anyone any group that hold government power at the time to wield such power and commit such violations. That’s how the word DEMOCIDE exists!

There is no exception. It’s called statism, stupid!