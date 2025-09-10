Folks, after having browsed around to watch and listen to experts “analyzing” about the Jews’ assassination of Hamas leaders in Qatar…I am not sure if these experts are paid to lie or they are just stupid!

I know, I know …You would say “who the phở “ I am who dares to belittle your “experts?”

That’s fair question. Since I am just an amateur armchair analyst specialized in nothing but just know and understand a little bit of everything.

That’s said and despite of that, I dare say that such “incident” was not a pure Jewish evil action.. But it’s obviously that was done with the accomplice of the Seppo and the Qatar’s act of betrayal and selling out these Hamas negotiators and then pretended and feigned to be offended by the Jews and the Seppos’ action.

Just exactly the same way the theocratic morons in Tehran had sold out Hamas Ismail Haniyeh right inside their own soil and “protection!” Don’t forget these Iranians even whacked their own president in helicopter crash … then feigned to be offended and refused to make a serious investigation or any serious discussion about that!

The same way the moronic cowards in Tehran has consistently refused and evaded any serious question/discussion about why Tehran has refused to intervene to stop the Jewish genocide of Palestinians- Even the very obvious most important question why Tehran has not preempted to strike the terrorist Jews to save their own Iranian lives and precious military strength … but just keep waiting to be attacked, crippled and then pull-punch retaliated with less strength and power!

As I had said long before the sell-out of Palestine became obvious that the Arab/Muslim “leaders” in the West Asia region after 1967 began considering Palestine their weakest link. .

Later after 1979, Libya Muammar Gaddafi and Sadam Hussein came to power and officially pledged to support and pursue Palestinian cause. Ironically the newly established theocracy Iran ostensibly pledged the same- while fighting a long war with Iraq and “accepting military assistance from and intelligence cooperation with …guess who... the Jewish terrorist state”

-In a nutshell Jews provided military equipment-military instructors to Khomeini’s regime -in return Iran’s Khomeini regime provided intelligence to the Jews against Sadam Hussein Nuke Program in Operation Opera against Iraq's Osirak nuclear reactor. (A Brief History of Israeli-Iranian Cooperation and Confrontation -The Iran-Israel Connection ) https://www.jstor.org/stable/41857878?searchText=&searchUri=&ab_segments=&searchKey=&refreqid=fastly-default%3A942090c0f059e2bcd710fbd0e19d356b&initiator=recommender

That’s the past. Look at the current reality while the Jewish genocide of Palestinian intensifies everyday into the total starvation of Palestinians NOT a single Muslim/Arab intervene! NONE! Even Hezbollah fatally wrongly chickened out -per Iran’s advice and tragically perished -the same with Assad Syria inder pressure of Koshered Putin-Russia and also perished- .

On the contrary – NOT only not-intervening- every other Arab/Muslim state has been maintaining and kept trading/doing business with and helping the Jewish terrorist state economy functioning and proceeding the genocide effectively! Turkey, Jordan, Eygpt, Qatar, Arab Saudi, Arab-Emirate, Kuwait, Azerbaijan, Russia-Chechen etc...

Until the Houthis Ansar Allah unilaterally decided taking big risk to step in as the sole true Muslim brethren of Palestinian and become the ONLY nation in the world that acts upon the Responsibility to Protect (R2P) principles against the Jewish/ American’s genocide and war crime against humanity against the Palestinians.

Again, did I just make up all of these above without evidences?

IMHO, I again go out on a limb to emphatically say that the hands of the theocratic morons in Tehran have the Palestinian’s blood and Lebanese’s blood!

That’s just me. An amateur armchair analyst from the arse end of the world.

The last word is always yours,. So come to your own conclusion, folks.