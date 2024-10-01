In the struggle for freedom and especially for survival from a disadvantage situtaion, one must employ anything, everything to fight…and keep fighting resiliently and wisely. It means, symbolic act and pulling punches are extremly stupid and must be absolutely forbidden!

You ONLY hit the enemy when real damage will be achieved as a sure result . Preserving limited sources for big targets. Learn from the stupidity of Iran in wasting precious missiles on empty space!

The most important thing is be alive! You cannot fight in death!