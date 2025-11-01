Why the hell did Hamas deny they had attacked attacking the Jewish genocidal terrorists?

Everyone knows that it’s THEM, the Jewish terrorists who have always violated any paper they had signed.

Denying the legitimate act of retaliation to the act of murdering Palestinian children and women is in effect to accept that the Jews did not violate the “ceasefire!” And that only the Jews have the right to violate the agreement and murder innocent women and children with immunity!

If I were Hamas I would firmly and emphatically responded or even announced that “We Hamas and Palestinian Resistance attacked you because you have repeatedly broken the “ceasefire” and kept murdering our innocent people, women and children…We simply exercised our right of self-defense and punished your terrorists who illegally and unlawfully entered and stayed in our territory to murder our women and children. We will respond swiftly to any act of harming our people our children regardless of the “ceasefire!”

Palestinian Resistance forces DO need some communicator warriors!