Paul has been obsessive with “White America” and haunted by the so-called “Liberal!” That has made him blind and falling into the Jewish War and Genocide Project: the Jewish criminal orange clown and his bunch of idiots MAGA!

Even now, not just in the USA, but all of people in the West have not realized that they are destroying their society for the Jews! It’s not just that the Palestinians are being wiped out..but their own humanity their values as human being are being wiped out!

The “euphemism” is NOT the product of “Lefty Liberal,” Paul! It the nature of political power, namely government power. Lying. cheating, deceiving, killing etc are all nature of Power, especially Government Power!

Here is the history of “double speak.” George Orwell did not invent anything in his novel “1984.” He was simply a very good student of political history and statism.

Folks, consider these “euphemisms,” not just “Department of Defense” instead of the honest “Department of War “, that we all “take for granted!”

“Department of Education” should have honestly been ““Department of Indoctrination”

-“Department of Health” should have honestly been “Department of Poisoning/Culling!”

-”Department of Information & Communication” should have honestly been “Department of Propaganda/ Make believe”

-”Department of Justice” should have honestly been “Department of Oppression and Corruption”

-”Department of Foreign Affairs” should have honestly been ““Department of Lies and Spying” … etc…

You can continue to fill up all the rest!