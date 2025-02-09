Did I say it’s their GENOCIDAL ROLE PLAYING GAME? Did I say the Jewish criminal clown in the whorehouse has nothing between his ears? He just does and says whatever he’s been told with some extra clownish stupidity of his own!

I knew for the fact that Palestinian and Hezbollah Resistance Forces have been reorganized and re-strategized and ready for a real long fight AFTER all “seefire” and ”pissdeal” is over. Fight the Jews the West the same way they fight them!

But I still want to repeat my warning that the next round these Jews and their seppo minions WILL TARGET THE CHILDREN, the FUTURE of PALESTINE not ONLY with sniping and bombing but with clotshot a.k.a vaxx, poisioned foods and poisonned water! Please, I do understand Palestinians have been in an extremely dire situation that no one has ever been before… that’s is the reason to be extremely careful and please find the best way to protect children and train them how to survive in and how to fight such direst condition.

Oh dear, my apology! I don’t know whom I am talking to!