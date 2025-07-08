Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterIt's a Matter of Principle and ConsistencyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreIt's a Matter of Principle and ConsistencyTheTaoOfAnarchyJul 08, 20251Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterIt's a Matter of Principle and ConsistencyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11ShareCall These Jews Evil Is An UnderstatementTheTaoOfAnarchy·September 6, 2024“As dramatic as it may sound, a process of de-judaification must take place before Israelis can adopt any universal modern notion of civil life.”Read full story1Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterIt's a Matter of Principle and ConsistencyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share
I owe you an apology my friend. Zynark was very rude.