Israel’s Prime Ministers — Who are they really?

Don’t let their invented Hebrew names fool you. Each and every Prime Minister of Israel comes either directly from Eastern Europe or is removed by one generation therefrom. These Prime Ministers are not leading their “people” in their native land, but rather are part of a European colonial system implanted in the Middle East by Zionists to grant full access of rights to foreign members of the Jewish faith all while denying the native Palestinians their most basic rights.

1: David ben Gurion

(Source: time.com)

Real name/Born as: David Grün

Location and date of Birth: Płońsk, Poland, 16 October, 1886

Date of settlement in Palestine: 1906 (age 20)

2: Moshe Sharett

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Real name/Born as: Moshe Shertok

Location and date of Birth: Kherson, Ukraine, 16 October, 1894

Date of settlement in Palestine: 1906 (age 12)

3: Levi Eshkol

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Real name/Born as: Levi Shkolnik

Location and date of Birth: Orativ, Ukraine, 25 October, 1895

Date of settlement in Palestine: 1914 (age 19)

4: Yigal Allon

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Real name/Born as: Yigal Peikowitz

Location and date of Birth: Kfar Tavor, Palestine, 10 October, 1918

Date of settlement in Palestine: Father settled in Palestine in 1890

5: Golda Meir

(Source: time.com)

Real name/Born as: Golda Mabovitch, later changed to Golda Meyerson upon immigration to the United States

Location and date of Birth: Kiev, Ukraine, 3 May, 1898

Date of settlement in Palestine: 1921 (age 23)

6: Yitzhack Rabin

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Real name/Born as: Yitzhak Rabin

Location and date of Birth: Jerusalem, Palestine, 1 March, 1922

Date of settlement in Palestine: Rabin’s father (born Nehemiah Rubitzov, from Sydorovychi, Ukraine) and mother (born Rosa Cohen, from Mogilev, Belarus) settled in Palestine in 1920, two years before Rabin’s birth.

7: Menachem Begin

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Real name/Born as: Mieczysław Biegun

Location and date of Birth: Brest, Belarus, 16 August, 1913

Date of settlement in Palestine: 1942 (age 29)

8: Yitzhak Shamir

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Real name/Born as: Icchak Jeziernicky

Location and date of Birth: Ruzhany, Belarus, 22 October, 1915

Date of settlement in Palestine: 1935 (age 20)

9: Shimon Peres

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Real name/Born as: Szymon Perski

Location and date of Birth: Vishnyeva, Belarus, 2 August, 1923

Date of settlement in Palestine: 1935 (age 12)

10: Benjamin Netanyahu

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Real name/Born as: Benjamin Netanyahu

Location and date of Birth: Tel Aviv, Israel, 21 October, 1949

Date of settlement in Palestine: Netanyahu’s father, Benzion Mileikowsky, was born and raised in Warsaw, Poland. He immigrated to Palestine in 1929.

11: Ehud Barak

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Real name/Born as: Ehud Brog

Location and date of Birth: Kibbutz Mishmar HaSharon, Palestine, 12 February, 1942

Date of settlement in Palestine: Barak’s father, Yisroel Brog, was born in Pushelet, Lithuania

12: Ariel Sharon

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Real name/Born as: Ariel Scheinermann

Location and date of Birth: Kfar Malal, Palestine, 26 February, 1928

Date of settlement in Palestine: Sharon’s parents, Shmuel Scheinermann, of Brest, Belarus and Vera Schneirov, of Mogilev, Belarus immigrated to Palestine in 1922.

13: Ehud Olmert

(Source: wikipedia.org)

Real name/Born as: Ehud Olmert

Location and date of Birth: Binyamina, Palestine, 30 September, 1945

Date of settlement in Palestine: Olmert’s father, Mordechai Olmert, was born in Buguruslan, Russia. He settled in Palestine with Olmert’s mother, Bella Wagman, in 1933.

Disclaim:

My apology for missing the original sources! I trust that you folks can locate the source in some mouse clicks!