This is either naivety or statist gaslighting!

This is called arbitrary Power of the State, Stupid! No toilet paper can stop it!

Not only can Presidents and Prime Ministers kill but even just a mere low-rank thug can kill innocent people with just flimsy pretext and with immunity- (qualified immunity). It's called statist power, the arbitrary power of the state! Have you seen enough of this?

Apart from genocide, massacres, and murdering people, the State/Government can rob you in broad daylight , not just regularly by the thing called taxation, without any proven guilt needed. It's called civil forfeiture.

In Australia, when the government thugs rob your property. It's you-the victim who will bear the "onus" of proving your seized properties innocent! In the meantime, your bank account can be frozen, your driver license can be suspended, your employment can be terminated ... you would be left impecunious.. with just a flimsy pretext that is made up / fabricated/ and concocted by govt thugs!

Think about this folks!

Have you ever read their "laws"? Folks, please read their “laws” with just a few clicks of your mouse! and Wake up!