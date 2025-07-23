Folks, as I said I was done with Iran's Utter Stupidity and Cowardice. This time I am compelled to discuss about Iran, not for Iran sake but for the Ansar Allah Houthis’ sake as Houthis has been pushed deeper into the zone of no return for such small but courage and righteous Yemen.

Recently I’ve been told that Iran has been “Ready for the WORST-CASE scenario!” Really! Iranian morons have always been ready, haven’t they? How many times Iran has been “surprise” attacked by the Jews?

How many times Iran have actually been in worse-case with devastated loss?

The Jews and their seppo minions have always attacked Iran by “surprise” and murdered both civilians, top level scientists, and high ranking officials. And the latest “surprise one” is the most brutal and successful attack since 1979!

If Iran knew that such WORST-CASE scenario would happen again as the Jews and the Jewish-A have carried out “surprise attack” on Iran many times, then why don’t Iran just carry out its own “surprise attack” on the Jewish genocidal state to legitimately eliminate such “ WORST-CASE scenario” and to save Iranian lives and properties will have been lost when such “ WORST-CASE scenario” take place?

Anyway, what did Iran do during the “12 day shooting exchange?”

We would never know the real “damage” Iran had claimed to inflict on the Jewish genocidal state. But noticed that both the Jewish genocidal state and their West minions had carefully and tacitly and indirectly “agreed” with Tehran’s claim of “victory!” An unprecedented gesture from the Jewish perspective… just to give the Iranian morons a “face” to show their domestic base and supporters abroad a reason to jump for joy after such humiliation with devastated loss!

As for me, I just wonder how a badly injured Jewish genocidal state just keep murdering Palestinians, attacking Lebanon killing Lebanese, attacking Damascus and take more land, and retaliating our Heroes the Houthis?

Folks, after the “twelve days “shooting exchange” and “all of bullshit” between the Iranian Theocracy and the Jewish West with the assistance of AI hasbara style videos etc.... I have become sick of this bloody circus of Iran’s stupidity and cowardice.

I have seriously offered my “advice” to Iran several times that no experts dared to think of. But My advice lost into oblivion. And the devastating consequences came to pass.

As I wrote months ago as I observed Iran ever since I dug deep into the so-called 1979 Revolution and had many conversations with Iranians of both sides- with all the information I gathered, especially after 7 October 2023.. I have no doubt about the ultimate goal of theocratic Iran:

“Just to be a regional Shia power as a Theocracy that is accepted by the Jews and the West.”

And like the USA, China, Soviet Russia..or any “power” that is pursuing its own self-serving “ambition,” Iran had used, exploited any “friend” and have tossed or/and traded off such “friends” for its own interest! Palestine, Hezbollah, Syria were traded, and Houthis is now the next!

Has anyone seen anything Iran has done since 7-October-2023 to stop the genocide, to stop the slaughtering of Lebanese Hezbollah, Alawite-Syrians? Or even now when the Houthis have been under attack with serious damage and many Yemni civilians killed by both the Jews and their seppo Jewish-A? Iran carried out only limited retaliation only and only after itself having been attacked severely!

Note: I came from the South Vietnam where the “indispensable democracy out post of the USA” was sold out when the USA had achieved its objectives in both Vietnam and in China in 1973. The South, the “important” ally of the “great leader of free-world” USA was left to face China’s assault in 1974 alone and then the full scale assault from the North with the assistance from China and the Soviet in 1975. The rest is history. We saw it again in Afghanistan.

I was not the only one who was able to see that Iran had the capacity ad capabilities to take out the Jewish State since the golden opportunity of 7th October 2023 :

Listen carefully to these true analysts who have paid real attention to the problem and called a spade a spade:

Patric Henningsen after the “12 day shooting”

Macgregor before the “12 day shooting”

Paul Craig Roberts after the fall of Assad Syria

Why have the morons in Tehran kept refusing to act even after having been brutally attacked with intention to destroy Iran completely? Given Iran’s capabilities, even after being badly injured by such surprise attack, to inflict severe damage on the Jewish terrorist state?

Was Iran so incompetent, so stupid, and so cowardly that has repeatedly refused to act decisively even for its own people Iranian safety and security and its own very existence, or something else? and Why? Why have those morons in Tehran kept shamelessly giving empty words of support for Palestine just like the rest of cowardly Arab/Muslim world, but not a single one dares to lift a finger to intervene to stop the Jewish genocide of Palestinians that has been getting worse and worse with more Jewish brutality and more Jewish cruelty more Jewish barbarism, more Jewish evilness being blatantly displayed as everyday passes!

They all have the right, the means, and the legitimacy to act in every single account both morally and lawfully … but no one and nothing… except the Houthis Ansar Allah!

Just off on a tangent a bit:

Have you ever heard of the morons in Tehran pressing, pointing out, and demanding answer to the fact that the Jewish terrorist state does have “nuke,” but no one, no IAEA NPT UN have ever done anything? This is just as a “legal game” but very useful and effective in terms of “international diplomacy” that Iran should have played and needs to play to constantly counter and expose their “hypocrisy” and “Jewish evil plan!” So to speak. But somehow Iran just mysteriously “forgets and ignore”

Instead, listen to what the morons in Tehran has been trying to convey their “grovelling” to the Jews and their West minions:

“Unity among Abrahamic faiths?” What the fuck these morons are talking about?

Has anyone seen any “Unity” even just within an Abrahamic faith? Islam? Christianity? Judaism? or any “unity” of faiths outside the Abrahamic ones? Hinduism? Buddhism?

Religious faiths is designed by their own inherent nature to divide people! Idiots! Look at the whole history of religious faiths with their own bloody records! Stupid!

“Religion is regarded by the common people as true, by the wise as false, and by rulers as useful.” ― Seneca

-

Righteous Governance?

Such moronic cowards have tried to distract attention from their own incompetence and cowardice by blaming the absence of “righteous governance” for the failing to stop the Jewish genocide of Palestinians!

Is there such righteous governance exist? In Tehran, perhaps? Where musical rappers were put to death for their free speech and their ideas that was disliked by Government in their performance? Or perhaps “righteous governance” needs “moral police?” Is police force a.k.a thuggery moral at the first place?

Yes, it’s true that Gaza is the proof of the morally corruption of the West, the Muslim/Arab world, and all the rest. Except some certain non government groups of people and individuals. And above all, on the top of the hill is the morally righteous Ansar Allah Houthis!

Listen Iranian morons! Have you done anything militarily tangible to assist Ansar Allah in their effort to stop the Jewish genocide of Palestinians? I digress with disgust!

Is Nuclear Weapon a deterrence?

Now we shall see how stupid and misleading some Western “experts” are!

Memo to Iran: The only thing will stop Bibi is an Nuclear bomb!” Really? Mike! Have you been living under the rock?

a- The problem or to be frank and blunt the existential threat to Iran and Shia as a whole and even the whole Muslim world is not BIBI, who is just a front Jew, or any single Jew… but the Jewishness, the Jewish Judaist ideology that is well crafted in their own Hebrew Abrahamic fictitious stories and its interpretation by Jewish Priests in the Talmud. Evidently, the Jews have implemented their Yahwen genocidal ideology ever since, especially since they began using “Zionism” as a sword of distraction and the “misunderstood Judaism” as shield. That’s why and where antisemitism as their very effective weapon was born.

I am not the first and the only to say all of these above! I learned all of these above from ex-Jews scholars and intellectuals! And from their fictitious books! Read their books! Idiots!

One must notice that “semite” is a group of peoples in West Asia. But why the term antisemite is only applied exclusively to Jews, not Palestinians, Arabs, Assyrians etc…

Food for thought: Why have they all tried to avoid using the correct term “anti-Jews?”

b-Nuclear bomb has been proved by Nuclear power Russia, Pakistan, UK and Israel that it is not MAD deterrence at all!

Food for thought: Given the kind of evil creature the Jews are with their disrespect to any human’s norm and value and their Yinon Plan in mind, why the Jews did not use their Nuke on Iran?

Food for thought: for more than 10 years fighting in the Vietnam War, the USA lost only more than 58,000! In contrast, Russia, the most powerful Nuclear power has lost around 100,000 to much smaller non-nuclear army the Ukraine in just 3 years(since 2022)!

c-The fact that Iran even after being badly injured by the Jews and the Seppo Jewish-A with such powerful well planned surprise attack did manage with conventional capability to inflict serious damage on Tel Aviv…and even could have destroyed and dismantled the Jewish state if Iran kept at it for one more week with just some dozen of missiles a day.

The evil Jewish terrorist genocidal state, the existential threat to Iran and to the Shia and in fact to the whole Western world people would have been eliminated once and for all! But somehow Iran “mysteriously” refused to to just that! Iran just stopped only to keep waiting for another “worse-case” to come!

How can one explain such absurdity that defies any common sense, military basics, and the reality of Jewishness and their well known non-negotiable Yinon Plan?

Thus I now warn the Houthis! Ansar Allah is just a small stone in their shoe! They just don’t want to unnecessarily create a “new international situation” in order to focus on Iran and the first phase of Yinon Plan in Palestine, Levant, and Syria. Just look at the map!

Ansar Allah should not be complacent about this! They will definitely exterminate Yemeni Houthis WHEN not IF Theocratic Iran is defeated!

However, given the incompetence, stupidity, and cowardice of Tehran that have been shown, the Jews may take out Ansar Allah after they successfully settle the Palestine and Lebanon expansion. Iran will not come to rescue Ansar Allah, and Russia will not come to rescue Iran!

The morons of Iran are now busy of “studying” the Jewish-A message as their new “subtle, sophisticate foreign policies!”

Ansar Allah, for the sake of Yemeni future, while helping Palestinians, please save energy and scarce resources in order to device a long term plan to deal with such Jewish assault which will come. Because when it comes, you will face them alone. No one will come to help you! Just look at the Palestinians and the Hezbollah right now!

You are the only one in this world who risks everything to help the Palestinians!

That’s all.

I am done with the morons of Iran!