Iran’s last chance to save itself and the Axis of Resistance

Iran has cowardly and naively miscalculated and missed a golden chance when Nasrallah was alive. And Iran is in deep shit!

However at this direst moment. Iran still has the last chance to save itself as Shiite leader of Shia and the Axis of Resistance by ignoring Syria- let the Putin-Russia and Turkey deal with the Jewish Western Islamic terrorists and with one another. Pull all strength it still has to pivot on attacking the head of the snake, Tel Aviv, with the participating of Hezbollah while Hamas and Palestinian Resistance sill fighting on the ground inside the Beast’s belly!.

Face it, the Jews in the stolen land are weak without the USled-West. The USled-West will have to move its pivot on Syria since their greater stake is on Syria against the “interests” of Turkey and Russia. Whether Iran comes to Syria in this situation makes no difference now … Since it’s a trap that only wastes Iranian lives and resources. Save your militarily strength and scare resource in order to attack Tel Aviv.. Which is your only exist and survival road to victory!

Iran, Hezbollah, the Houthis and Hamas + Palestinian Resistance on the ground as an attacking force altogether and all together will turn the table, .even to save Syria in the end if Iran plays all-in with utmost co9nviction and determination.

That is the ONLY LAST CHANCE. Which will only happen with a very big waking up and big awakening inside the mind and heart of these Shia Muslims!

易窮則變, 變則通, 通則久 ( 繫辭下) When things develop to their peak or/and their end, they must change. After the change, they are openning up and moving for activities . Thanks to such openning up and moving for activities, they last long. ( I ching-Book of Chance) roughly concisely means “When the going gets tough, the tough get going”

Here is the proof that Iran can turn the table!