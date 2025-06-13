According BBC

“The IDF said the chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Commander of the Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Commander of Iran's Emergency Command "were all eliminated in the Israeli strikes across Iran".

If this was true. Iran is fucked by inside traitors! Did I warn and suggest what Iran must do to face the Jews and the West?

I knew this would take place very soon because in Australia govt thugs have stepped up and intensified their harassment and intimidation of anti-genocide Palestine supporters and Mosques!