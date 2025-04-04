This conversation is very encouraging!

Stand firm and fight back. The Jews and their Western minions are demonic monsters which have proven themselves having no honor, no shame, no morality, no humanity at all.

The Jews and their Western minions’ ultimate goal is to exterminate Shia Muslim which is now the only force that dares to confront them directly!

They are evil and powerful for now. But they are not super-being. Their strength and resource are not infinite. They can inflict tremendous damage and destruction but can not destroy and disable Shia completely.

As long as Shia forces can hit back hard at their weakest points and send their body bags back to their home. They will be worn out. Their civilians are not used to hardship and frugality. The Jewish-A, The West as we know it will implode, and in turn the genocidal Jewish terrorist State in the stolen land will have no leg to stand, no one to lean. So will be dismantled!

Defy every threat! Do not give in any inch! Do not hesitate! Do not procrastinate! Act decisively to every act of aggression big and small.

Yes, the price will be extremely high! But there is no higher price than being enslaved, genocided, and exterminated.

So I have said, and now say it again:

BRING IT ON YOU MONSTERS!