As I said many times Palestinians had been sold out by their own brethren especially the moronic cowards in Tehran, who have every legitimate reason and capability to successfully intervene not just to stop the genocide but dismantle the Jewish terrorist genocidal state for good. The decisive move I call the “new international situation,” the fait-accompli the West must have to swallow. Unfortunately idiots do stupid thing and cowards do cowardly thing.!

But still, that is not my main point here. My main point here is that once such “UN Enforcement Force” established it will have the “power and authority” to rule, kill and destroy “legally and even lawfully per their toilet paper… Then where the hell is the so-called powerful new “order” the “BRICS?” two of which are permanent UNSC members!

I am not going to say more than just ask such question. Please think and come to your own conclusion.

As for me, the most important thing is always the Palestinian Resistance Force and Hamas. These forces are the only guarantee and deterrence force Palestinians have. They are neither saints nor perfect, but they are Palestinians who have been fighting and shedding their own blood for Palestine.