Interesting Conversation despite without depth and scope

The PayPal Presidency Pt. 1: Biotech and Biosurveillance with Max Jones

by Unlimited Hangout

February 9, 2025

In this episode, Whitney is joined by UH contributor Max Jones to discuss the influence of the PayPal Mafia’s Peter Thiel on Trump’s HHS, the likely policies of a RFK-led HHS, and what the expansion of the contracts between HHS and the Thiel-founded Palantir portend for the expansion of the surveillance state.

Originally published 02/10/25.

