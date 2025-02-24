Interesting Conversation: The PayPal Presidency
Interesting Conversation despite without depth and scope
The PayPal Presidency Pt. 1: Biotech and Biosurveillance with Max Jones
February 9, 2025
In this episode, Whitney is joined by UH contributor Max Jones to discuss the influence of the PayPal Mafia’s Peter Thiel on Trump’s HHS, the likely policies of a RFK-led HHS, and what the expansion of the contracts between HHS and the Thiel-founded Palantir portend for the expansion of the surveillance state.
Originally published 02/10/25.
Links Discussed:
14:20 Google & Oracle To Monitor Americans Who Get Warp Speed’s Covid-19 Vaccine For Up To Two Years
15:27 Thiel-Linked HHS Nominee Threatens MAHA Ambitions with Biotech Stance
17:00 RNA for Moderna’s Omicron Booster Manufactured by CIA-Linked Company
22:02 This Biden Proposal Could Make the US a “Digital Dictatorship”
1:01:15 “Sustainably” Surveilling and Tokenizing Nature: The Case of O.N.E. Amazon
1:13:00 Palantir’s Tiberius, Race, and the Public Health Panopticon
Follow Max
@maxyyjones, Max Jones | Substack, Max Jones | Unlimited Hangout