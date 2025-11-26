The MacDonald–Alexis Debate on Jewish Power, Darwinism, and Survival of the Fittest, Part I

Jonas E. Alexis • November 25, 2025

This essay constitutes the first installment in a series of debates between Kevin MacDonald and myself. As noted in Part 3 of my exchange with James Fetzer, which can be found here, we encourage readers to keep their “thinking caps” on, as the issues under discussion draw upon historical evidence, philosophical reasoning, and logical analysis. I would like to express my appreciation once again to James Fetzer for persuading MacDonald to participate in this exchange. The dialogue begins with MacDonald’s response to my earlier article addressing his discussion with Nathan Cofnas, which can be found here. We also encourage readers to maintain a respectful tone when offering comments or evaluating the arguments presented here. As the old saying goes, “iron sharpens iron,” and thoughtful, constructive, and substantive criticism is essential to any serious exchange or dialogue. By contrast, ad hominem attacks, straw-man arguments, and similar rhetorical tactics will not be regarded as contributing meaningfully to the discussion.

JEA: Darwin wrestled with the internal contradictions of his theory throughout his life, and his intellectual heirs, including Kevin MacDonald, confront the same unresolved problem. If perpetual conflict and war are indeed mechanisms through which certain groups of Homo sapiens achieve advancement, and if “progress” necessarily entails violence, bloodshed, and struggle, then MacDonald cannot coherently object when Jewish political and intellectual movements, by that same logic, generate conflict, employ deception, and pursue their interests at the expense of others. In fact, Benjamin Netanyahu himself has explicitly affirmed that he agrees with the principle articulated by Darwin long ago. In 2018, he stated:

“The weak crumble, are slaughtered and are erased from history, while the strong, for good or for ill, survive. The strong are respected, alliances are made with the strong, and in the end peace is made with the strong…”

KM: As an evolutionist, I am not at all surprised that Jews “generate conflict, employ deception, and pursue their interests at the expense of others.” The point is that their actions oppose my interests as a European just as human groups have fought each other throughout history. We should fight back.

JEA: If the Darwinian paradigm holds that morality is neither objectively nor universally binding, then how can MacDonald and others consistently seek to impose their own worldview upon “Jewish political and intellectual movements”? On what grounds can MacDonald declare that such movements are wrong when, according to Darwin and his intellectual descendants, morality is merely a contingent biological adaptation with no universally binding authority? The contradiction is evident: in condemning these movements, MacDonald implicitly appeals to an objective moral framework that transcends Darwinian relativism. In other words, he cannot consistently use Darwin to critique “Jewish political and intellectual movements,” for in doing so he smuggles in the very notion of objective wrongness. Yet to affirm such moral objectivity, MacDonald would have to abandon the Darwinian paradigm altogether. This was precisely the problem Darwin himself could never escape throughout his life, and it remains the unresolved dilemma for his intellectual heirs who attempt to build moral or political critiques upon an evolutionary foundation divorced from classical notions of morality and telos.

KM: I do not use the language of morality at all. The power of the Jewish community is directed at what they see it as in their interests. I advocate that Europeans act against this threat. Morality need not enter into it at all. It’s all about conflicts of interest.

JEA: The third issue concerns sociobiology itself. E. O. Wilson, who served as one of MacDonald’s intellectual influences, defines sociobiology as “the systematic study of the biological basis for all social behavior.”[20] If sociobiology reduces behavior to biology, then it implies that behavior is essentially genetic. This presents a serious dilemma for Darwinians who aim to condemn certain Jewish political or intellectual activities: if such behavior is genetically determined, then Jewish radicals who have historically sought to undermine Western institutions could be said to have acted from an ingrained disposition rather than from freely chosen motives. How, then, are such behaviors to be altered or resisted? To my knowledge, no Darwinian account satisfactorily addresses this question. Consider figures such as Israel Shamir, Mortimer Adler, Norman Finkelstein, and Gilad Atzmon, or the Jewish individuals in the first century who rejected Talmudic ideologies: their repudiations of subversive movements, if one reads the record carefully, appear to be moral conversions grounded in deliberation and conscience—not the outcome of a nineteenth-century biological postulate. If behavior were purely genetic, appeals to moral reform would be incoherent and unnecessary; moreover, a strict genetic determinism risks providing a rationale for harsh political measures by those seeking to suppress perceived threats. Historical evidence, by contrast, points to moral reasoning and conscious choice as the vehicles of change—not genetic inevitability.

KM: My view rejects genetic determinism in favor of a complex interplay between genes and cultural—cultural group selection (which Wilson seems to have eventually agreed with along with a great many mainstream evolutionary psychologists; hence the Cultural Evolution Society, and that’s why I titled my third book is The Cultureof Critique and why I have written about how media messages, for example, are able to control the lower, more evolutionarily ancient parts of the brain, based on: MacDonald, K. (2008). Effortful Control, Explicit Processing and the Regulation of Human Evolved Predispositions. Psychological Review, 115(4), 1012–1031.)

Culture matters, and the problem now is that strongly identified Jews have a huge position in the media, so that we are constantly seeing messages like “race doesn’t exist,” and “the history of Whites is nothing but racism, colonialism, and slavery, etc.” White people who act on these memes are behaving maladaptively—their genes will be selected against. The bottom line, as always, is differential fitness. I review Jewish involvement in the media in the second and third editions of The Culture of Critiques (still huge and growing now with Larry Ellison in charge of Tik Tok, Bari Weiss at CBS, etc.). And in the most recent edition I discuss a campaign after World War II by Jewish intellectuals associated with the Frankfurt School and ensconced in the mainstream media and academia to fashion effective messages based on social science research that would accomplish Jewish interests in combatting anti-Semitism and promoting Blacks and non-White immigration, etc.

Preliminary Critique of MacDonald’s Arguments

KM: As an evolutionist, I am not at all surprised that Jews “generate conflict, employ deception, and pursue their interests at the expense of others.” The point is that their actions oppose my interests as a European just as human groups have fought each other throughout history. We should fight back.

JEA: First of all, I am honored to engage in this discussion with Kevin MacDonald, whose writings on these topics emerged around the time I was still in high school, learning the fundamentals of biology and becoming acquainted with Darwin’s ideas. Before addressing the philosophical dimensions and inherent problems of Darwinism—the core of our disagreement—I would like to outline briefly how I became involved in these questions.

In 2008, while conducting research on Hollywood and its cultural influence, I encountered the work of director David Cronenberg. My interest deepened after reading William Beard’s The Artist as Monster: The Cinema of David Cronenberg (University of Toronto Press, 2006), which explores the central thrust of Cronenberg’s cinematic vision: the deliberate displacement of morality and ethics with a subversive ideology grounded in pornography, which Cronenberg defends as a legitimate form of artistic expression. In an interview published in the Rolling Stone, Cronenberg explicitly declared that he employs art as a subversive instrument.[1]

I later learned that Cronenberg was Jewish, which initially confused me, as I had long associated the Jewish tradition with the phrase “people of the Book.” My confusion persisted until the summer of 2009, when I read E. Michael Jones’s The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit and Its Impact on World History. Initially, I approached Jones’s thesis with considerable skepticism and endeavored to demonstrate it was wrong. It has become something of a personal discipline to scrutinize the sources that authors and writers employ in order to verify several key points: (1) whether they have misunderstood or misrepresented their sources; (2) whether they have selectively cited material to support a predetermined conclusion, as exemplified by figures such as Daniel Jonah Goldhagen; and (3) whether they have engaged in genuine comparison and contrast—that is, interacted meaningfully with scholarly perspectives that challenge their own. These practices are essential to sound historical analysis and methodology. Over the past several years, I have been increasingly struck by how frequently certain writers selectively present information, omitting crucial evidence that could undermine or complicate their central thesis.

As we shall see, I have sought to apply the same methodology in my examination of MacDonald’s work. To his credit, MacDonald has generally avoided misrepresenting his sources, particularly in his discussions of Jewish political and subversive movements. Furthermore, he has taken the time to engage with critics such as Steven Pinker and others, and in this context, he will also be responding to the arguments I have advanced. Nevertheless, our inquiry will turn to a series of profound philosophical questions—questions that must be carefully examined to determine whether Darwinism, and indeed MacDonald’s underlying assumptions, can withstand rigorous intellectual and philosophical scrutiny.

So, to evaluate Jones’s claims, I began examining many of his primary sources to determine whether he had represented them accurately. Among these was Heinrich Graetz’s six-volume History of the Jews, which I purchased and read carefully. By cross-referencing Graetz’s account with Jones’s citations, I found Jones’s use of the sources to be faithful and accurate. This marked the beginning of my sustained research into these issues.

Jones also referred to Kevin MacDonald’s scholarship in The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit, which led me to study The Culture of Critique and other writings by MacDonald. As I have argued in my own book, Kevin Macdonald’s Metaphysical Failure: A Philosophical, Historical, and Moral Critique of Evolutionary Psychology, Sociobiology, and Identity Politics, MacDonald’s corpus represents a serious intellectual effort that cannot be easily dismissed by critics like Steven Pinker and even Nathan Cofnas. Nevertheless, I have long maintained that MacDonald’s metaphysical foundation—Darwinism, which, as the late philosopher of science Michael Ruse has described, has become “a secular religion”[2]—stands in fundamental tension with his critiques of “Jewish political and intellectual movements.”

This tension, as I shall briefly demonstrate in what follows, reveals a deep inconsistency at the core of MacDonald’s philosophical framework. I was prompted to challenge MacDonald after he stated in a 2012 dialogue with E. Michael Jones that his moral sense “is intimately tied up with evolutionary thinking.”[3] If evolutionary theory forms the basis of MacDonald’s moral framework, then, as we shall briefly demonstrate, he has effectively undermined his own position. The evolutionary—or more specifically, Darwinian—understanding of morality rests on a philosophically unstable foundation, one so precarious that even James Fetzer has ultimately abandoned it in favor of deontological or Kantian principles of morality.

I am not at all surprised that MacDonald claims he is unsurprised by the fact that Jews generate conflict, employ deception, and pursue their interests at the expense of others. However, his response—that “their actions oppose my interests as a European”—is neither sufficient nor philosophically rigorous. This is because MacDonald identifies as both an evolutionist and a Darwinist, which means that he subscribes to the fundamental principles of the Darwinian system. The relevant question, then, is this: What, precisely, does the Darwinian principle entail? The point I am about to make is universally acknowledged as incontrovertible within the corpus of Darwinian scholarship and among Darwin’s principal biographers.

At the conclusion of The Origin of Species, Darwin writes: “Thus, from the war of nature, from famine and death, the most exalted object which we are capable of conceiving, namely, the production of the higher animals, directly follows.”[4] In essence, Darwin asserts that conflict, ruthless competition, and even the extermination of what he terms the “lower” forms of life are the mechanisms through which the “higher” organisms advance. In modern parlance, this concept is encapsulated by the phrase “survival of the fittest.” As the late philosopher of science and biology Michael Ruse himself observes, “Does Darwin see all of this evolution as a good thing, and is the consequence therefore that in some sense war is or was a good thing? Darwin always believed in social progress (Ruse 1996). Of course he did!”[5] British biographers Adrian Desmond and James R. Moore write:

‘Social Darwinism’ is often taken to be something extraneous, an ugly concretion added to the pure Darwinian corpus after the event, tarnishing Darwin’s image. But his notebooks make plain that competition, free trade, imperialism, racial extermination, and sexual inequality were written into the equation from the start—‘Darwinism’ was always intended to explain human society.”[6]

Gregory Clark himself concedes the point that Darwin endorsed “the theory that came to be known as social Darwinism.” Clark quotes Darwin’s The Descent of Man to the effect that “Man, like every other animal, has no doubt advanced to his present high position through a struggle for existence consequent on his rapid multiplication; and if he is to advance still higher, it is to be feared that he must remain subject to a severe struggle.”[7]

It appears that MacDonald raises no objection to these ideas; indeed, he seems largely in agreement with them. As noted in the very article to which MacDonald is responding, The Occidental Observer published an essay by evolutionary psychologist Anthony Hilton, who praised the 1896 book Might Is Right, or The Survival of the Fittest, written under the pseudonym Ragnar Redbeard. As I observed in that article:

“MacDonald and the broader white nationalist movement have completely undermined their own intellectual foundation by appealing to the doctrine of ‘survival of the fittest.’ For if (1) equality is a pure fiction, (2) might truly makes right, and (3) there are no universally binding moral principles, then on what grounds can MacDonald—or anyone within this ideological framework—condemn the actions of Israelis or of Jewish intellectual and political movements? Why, then, does MacDonald persist in writing about the alleged ‘wrongness’ of Israel or Jewish political radicals and activists? And ultimately, what purpose does The Culture of Critique serve within such a moral vacuum? Redbeard certainly does not make MacDonald’s position any easier to defend. In Might Is Right, he declares that ‘in actual operation Nature is cruel and merciless to men, as to all other beings…. We must be, like nature, hard, cruel, relentless.’ We would like to ask MacDonald whether he, in fact, subscribes to the central thesis articulated by Redbeard, and to clarify his position so as to avoid misunderstanding. After all, the review of Might Is Right by Wilson was published in The Occidental Observer, and the book itself was republished by The Occidental Press—both directly connected to MacDonald.

“If MacDonald rejects Redbeard’s conclusions, then intellectual consistency would require him to relinquish the Darwinian framework. If, on the other hand, he accepts them, then he, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Jewish political and intellectual movements he critiques are operating within the same ideological orbit—concentric circles animated by the same evolutionary logic. In that case, MacDonald’s moral and cultural objections, as expressed in The Culture of Critique and elsewhere, would ultimately collapse under the weight of their own philosophical incoherence. MacDonald can no longer remain silent on these issues, for continued silence would signify not prudence but evasion, and would ultimately call into question the intellectual integrity of his entire project.”

Darwin further contended that political and even ethnic conflicts serve as powerful engines of evolutionary progress, ultimately advancing what he called the “favoured races.” As he wrote in The Descent of Man, “At some future period, not very distant as measured by centuries, the civilized races of man will almost certainly exterminate and replace throughout the world the savage races. At the same time the anthropomorphous apes…will no doubt be exterminated…The Caucasian, and some ape as low as a baboon, instead of as at present between the Negro or Australian and the gorilla.”[8] The essential point here is that the Darwinian framework not only presupposes strife and conflict but also legitimizes them. This is so because, as Darwin scholar Janet Browne observes, the Darwinian system effectively eliminated telos—or purposeful finality—from its metaphysical foundation.[9]

Naturally, Darwinians such as MacDonald seek to distance themselves from the metaphysical implications of Darwinism; yet in doing so, they reveal an underlying inconsistency within their position. MacDonald, for instance, has claimed that “at least some wars would not have occurred if the war mongers had been good Darwinians.”[10] But what, precisely, does it mean to be a “good Darwinian”? Does this imply that one is a good Darwinian by adhering consistently to Darwin’s principles? Or is MacDonald suggesting that one becomes a good Darwinian by repudiating Darwin’s doctrine of “the survival of the fittest” and instead adopting an alternative framework grounded in practical reason?

Either way, MacDonald’s position is ultimately self-defeating, for the principle of survival of the fittest, when applied to human beings, was—as historian of science and botanist Conway Zirkle has aptly noted—“the official doctrine” of Darwinism. It was actually “the accepted world view.”[11]James Rachels came to similar conclusion: “‘The survival of the fittest’ was quickly interpreted as an ethical precept that sanctioned cutthroat economic competition.”[12] Similarly, Robert Bannister demonstrates that “Darwinism was neither neutral nor inherently conservative… The reform Darwinists were correct: their theory that human control must replace the laws of nature was the accurate reading of Darwin’s theory.”[13]

Therefore, to assert that certain wars would not have occurred if the warmongers had been “good Darwinians” is historically and philosophically incoherent. A warmonger who sought to be a consistent Darwinian would, by definition, have to embrace war and conflict as natural and even necessary components of evolutionary progress. Within the Darwinian framework, there exists no objective standard by which one could distinguish “good” wars from “bad” ones, since moral evaluation lies outside the boundaries of a system grounded solely in naturalistic competition and survival. If a war is deemed beneficial solely because it enables one species to survive, then the judgment of “good” is inherently relative to the victors. In other words, the concept of “survival of the fittest” involves circular reasoning. It is crucial to underscore this point for clarity: from a Darwinian perspective, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli regime, and various “Jewish political and intellectual movements” can be seen as acting in accordance with the principle of natural selection by striving for the survival of their own group—even if this comes at the expense of the Palestinians and, more broadly, much of the world. This conclusion is inescapable, and it demands that Darwinians, including MacDonald, provide serious and logically coherent responses.

Thus, ever since Darwin, many of his intellectual heirs have felt compelled to reformulate his theory in order to align it with a more humane or socially acceptable framework—what Paul Crook has described as “peace biology.” As Crook explains, “Later apostles and users of Darwinism—and this includes the school of peace biology—prudently distanced themselves from the harsher implications of natural selection, and ingeniously reworked Darwinian theory to fashion more acceptable and/or progressive epistemes.”[14]

If readers are inclined to think that Crook is simply mistaken, they should consider Bradley Thayer of the University of Texas. In his book Darwin and International Relations: On the Evolutionary Origins of War and Ethnic Conflict, Thayer repeatedly asserts that “warfare contributes to fitness” and that “people wage war to gain and defend resources.” He further maintains:

“The ultimate causation for warfare is anchored in Darwinian natural selection and inclusive fitness… Warfare can increase both the absolute and relative fitness of humans… From the classical Darwinian perspective, warfare contributes to fitness because individuals who wage war successfully are better able to survive and reproduce.”

Thayer reiterates this thesis throughout the book:

“An ultimate causal explanation for warfare based in evolutionary theory begins with the recognition that warfare contributes to fitness in certain circumstances because successful warfare lets the winner acquire resources. For evolutionary biology, a resource is any material substance that has the potential to increase the individual’s ability to survive or reproduce. As such it may be food, shelter, or territory—especially high-quality soil or wild foods; abundant firewood; or territory free of dangerous animals, such as lions, or insect infestations, or disease—and also status, coalition allies, and members of the opposite sex.”

He adds:“Warfare might be necessary then for offensive purposes, to plunder resources from others.In these circumstances, an individual becomes fitter if he can successfully attack to take the resources of others.”

Thayer even cites evolutionary theorist William Durham, who argues that:

“War is one means by which individuals ‘may improve the material conditions of their lives and thereby increase their ability to survive and reproduce…. Thus successful warfare would help the tribe gain resources, and for a swidden agricultural economy land is critically important.”

Yet, paradoxically, Thayer regarded Social Darwinism as morally repugnant and even claimed that the Social Darwinists had “perverted Charles Darwin’s argument.”[15] Is Thayer, then, genuinely opposed to Social Darwinism? Ideologically, yes; but logically and consistently, no. Thayer’s unease is not merely personal but symptomatic of the philosophical incoherence embedded in the Darwinian account of morality and human conflict.

It is important to note that Darwin himself supported the anti-slavery movement in England and was born into a family that vehemently opposed slavery.[16] Darwin even wrote that it would be “a proud thing for England, if she is the first European nation which utterly abolishes it.”[17] He reiterated similar sentiments in what is now known as his Autobiography.[18] Yet Darwin’s ideological project was in profound tension with his moral and social convictions. As science writer Robert Wright aptly observes, “Once Darwin fathomed natural selection, he surely saw how deeply his ethics were at odds with the values it implies.”[19]

In The Origin of Species, Darwin extrapolated that natural selection leads “to the advancement of all organic beings, namely, multiply, vary, let the strongest live and the weakest die.”[20] To illustrate this principle, Darwin referred to the example of slave-making ants, noting that “This ant is absolutely dependent on its slaves: without their aid, the species would certainly become extinct within a single year.”[21]

If the mechanism of natural selection is to be applied universally to “all organic beings,” one must then ask: on what logical or moral grounds can slavery—or even eugenics—be excluded from its application? This difficulty has been a perennial problem within Darwinian thought—a problem identified more than a century ago by philosophers such as G. E. Moore and others. Moore famously termed it the naturalistic fallacy, the error of deriving what ought to be from what merely is or, in Darwinian terms, attempting to extract moral imperatives from evolutionary processes.

What emerges from this examination is that Darwin was unwilling to follow his own principles to their logical conclusions. Consequently, when the application of Darwinian theory in the form of Social Darwinism produced morally and socially troubling outcomes, considerable intellectual contortions were required to dissociate Darwin’s ideas from their ultimate consequences. As three eminent Darwin scholars have observed, “Social Darwinism became a sin from which Darwin himself had to be absolved. Great pains were taken during the Cold War to show that the sources of his science, no less than his own motives and beliefs in writing the Origin, were ideologically pure.”[22]

Thus, it is evident that Darwin lived in persistent contradiction, unable to reconcile his theoretical framework with the demands of practical reason. The central question, then, is whether his intellectual heirs—and, in the context of our discussion, Kevin MacDonald—have similarly navigated their inheritance in a consistent manner. Have they succeeded in resolving the philosophical and moral dilemmas inherent in the Darwinian matrix? At this juncture, we turn our attention to the moral question itself, as well as to MacDonald’s response.

KM: I do not use the language of morality at all. The power of the Jewish community is directed at what they see it as in their interests. I advocate that Europeans act against this threat. Morality need not enter into it at all. It’s all about conflicts of interest.

JEA: Unless MacDonald were not the author of works such as Individualism and the Western Liberal Traditions and numerous articles, it is clear that morality occupies a central place throughout his writings. The following examples illustrate this point. For instance, in The Culture of Critique, MacDonald asserts that the Frankfurt School “developed an ideology in which science, politics, and morality were systematically conflated.” In Individualism and the Western Liberal Traditions, in a section entitled “The Moral Argument for White Interests,” MacDonald discusses the necessity of what he calls “moralistic aggression.” He asserts that “a moralistic aggression is not inherently wrong… A proper Darwinian sense of moralistic aggression would be directed at those of all ethnic backgrounds who have engineered or are maintaining the cultural controls that are presently dispossessing Whites of their historic homelands.”[23] MacDonald further appeals to a “moral basis” or a “strong moral imperative” to justify his views.[24]

MacDonald again declares that “there is a sense that we [Whites] are a moral community, and we reject and shun those who hate us and our ideas ….There is a lot of confidence that we are morally and intellectually right. And that is a very good start indeed.”[25]

He is described as being morally and intellectually right, yet morality is said not to enter into the equation? Such a claim is incoherent, and it would be appropriate to invite MacDonald to clarify his position on this matter. I would suggest that MacDonald’s reluctance to incorporate morality into this framework stems from an awareness of the deeper implications involved. He likely recognizes that the Darwinian paradigm effectively renders morality—particularly objective morality, meaning principles of right and wrong that exist independently of human belief—obsolete.

As Michael Ruse—one of the principal architects of modern Darwinian thought—once asserted, “there are no grounds whatsoever for being good… Morality is flimflam.” Yet, in the very next breath, Ruse contradicts this claim by insisting, “Does this mean that you can just go out and rape and pillage, behave like an ancient Roman grabbing Sabine women? Not at all. I said that there are no grounds for being good. It doesn’t follow that you should be bad.”[26]

What Ruse failed to do, however, was to articulate a coherent premise explaining why one should refrain from being bad if morality, as he contends, is an illusion. The inconsistency deepens when Ruse further proposes that we must “live with the fact that humans are naturally moral beings.” In other words, we are to accept that human beings are inherently moral, while simultaneously conceding that there are no rational grounds for moral behavior and that morality itself is mere “flimflam.”

This reveals the intellectual impasse at the heart of the Darwinian moral framework: the Darwinist is, as it were, intellectually handcuffed—denying the validity of morality in theory while inevitably appealing to it in practice whenever the denial leads to untenable conclusions.

The situation becomes even more intriguing in the case of Kevin MacDonald, who has produced several works meticulously documenting how what he terms “Jewish political and intellectual movements” have historically sought to subvert Western traditions through deceptive or corrosive ideologies. Yet we are now told that morality has nothing to do with such an analysis. The result is a profound contradiction: a sustained moral critique of historical and cultural movements advanced by a framework that simultaneously denies the very possibility of objective moral judgment.

Ruse further compounds the problem for the Darwinist by asserting that “morality is just a matter of emotions, like liking ice cream and sex and hating toothache and marking student papers.”[27]

Yet emotion, by its very nature, cannot serve as an objectively binding standard; it fluctuates constantly from one individual to another. Consequently, within this framework, there exists no rational basis for condemning any moral act as objectively evil beyond one’s personal feelings.

In such a view, moral judgments are reduced to mere expressions of preference—no more authoritative than anyone else’s subjective inclinations. Thus, the Darwinist’s moral assessment carries no greater objective validity than that of Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, Ho Chi Minh, Ted Bundy, or even the average person on the street.

Ruse continues his line of reasoning by asserting that “morality is something forged in the struggle for existence and reproduction, something fashioned by natural selection. It is as much a natural human adaptation as our ears or noses or teeth or penises or vaginas. It works, and it has no meaning over and above this.”[28]

In light of this perspective, MacDonald’s insistence that morality plays no role in his framework becomes more comprehensible—he recognizes, perhaps implicitly, that within the Darwinian paradigm, morality loses any coherent or transcendent foundation. The very logic of Darwinian materialism renders morality not a matter of objective principle but merely an adaptive mechanism devoid of metaphysical meaning.

Ruse further maintains that “morality has to come across as something that is more than emotion. It has to appear to be objective, even though really it is subjective.”[29]

If Ruse is correct—and if MacDonald is indeed encouraging others to embrace Darwinism—then he is effectively leading them into an intellectual dead end, one that has long plagued the entire corpus of the Darwinian brotherhood. The contradiction is inescapable: a moral framework that must appear objective in order to function, while being acknowledged as entirely subjective in nature, collapses under its own philosophical weight.

Kevin MacDonald’s own mentor, the late E. O. Wilson, likewise contended that “ethics as we understand it is an illusion fobbed off on us by our genes to get us to co-operate. It is without external grounding. Ethics is produced by evolution but not justified by it, because, like Macbeth’s dagger, it serves a powerful purpose without existing in substance.”[30] Both Tamler Sommers and Alex Rosenberg argue that natural selection, when applied to the understanding of human behavior, reveals morality to be at most “an instrumentally useful illusion.”[31] This admission reinforces the central tension within the Darwinian framework: if ethics is merely an adaptive illusion with no external or objective grounding, then moral reasoning itself becomes a biological convenience rather than a rational or philosophical truth.

Throughout Individualism and the Western Liberal Tradition, MacDonald assumes that morality is foundational to his worldview, yet he neither defines the term nor establishes its parameters. The reason for this omission is clear: once the parameters of morality are rigorously specified, the argument becomes philosophically unsustainable, since within the Darwinian framework itself, objective morality does not exist.

One minor issue I take with MacDonald’s claim is his assertion that he does not bring morality into the discussion, yet he repeatedly characterizes Jewish behavior in moral terms. For instance, he frequently uses the term deception to describe their actions. However, such a term inherently carries moral connotations and cannot be employed coherently without presupposing a metaphysical moral compass.[32]

We can address determinism in relation to Darwinism, along with other relevant issues, at a later stage. For now, however, I believe that several fundamental questions remain unaddressed by MacDonald. I look forward to reading his response.

MacDonald’s Rebuttal to Alexis’s Remarks

JEA: “MacDonald and the broader white nationalist movement have completely undermined their own intellectual foundation by appealing to the doctrine of ‘survival of the fittest.’ For if (1) equality is a pure fiction, (2) might truly makes right, and (3) there are no universally binding moral principles, then on what grounds can MacDonald—or anyone within this ideological framework—condemn the actions of Israelis or of Jewish intellectual and political movements?

KM: This is a very misguided argument because it ignores the powerful role of culture, and in particular the human ability to guide our own evolution—the fundamental basis of the group evolutionary strategy idea. By shaping their culture Jews developed a strategy that, for example, included genetic separation from surrounding peoples, a powerful role for eugenics, the importance of financial power, and very different moral attitudes toward other Jews than toward non-Jews, the latter having no moral worth, as we are seeing carried out against the women and children of Gaza. Similarly, we can craft strategies to fight against things that are compromising our evolutionary future, e.g., developing Whites-only enclaves, ending immigration to the West, expelling non-Whites. Lots of White patriots are doing that now.

Here’s an analogy. Imagine a cheetah and a pronghorn antelope who are aware of evolutionary biology, the survival of the fittest, evolutionary arms races, etc., as in this recent TOO article, except of course that they have human-level intelligence. The North American pronghorn evolved a mutation that made it impossible for the cheetah to catch, so North American cheetahs died out while pronghorns are still running around. Now imagine that before the cheetah died out it became aware that the mutation would eventually wipe them out. I suppose the cheetahs would be angry because the eternal conflict of interest between predators and prey has been tipped against them. They would get upset and curse their god for their fate. They might even use morally tinged language: pronghorns are evil, they should make it a level playing field. Not that they would have to use morally tinged language. They might just be resigned to the situation and just chalk it up to conflicts of interest. We lost; they won. Such is life. But I rather doubt they would be resigned to their fate. They would keep on chasing pronghorns to the end. All we can do is keep on trying.

I write on what I regard as an evolutionary struggle between Jews and the West. We are losing but we are still in the middle of it so I come along and analyze the situation as conflicts of interest—that, for example, immigration and multiculturalism promoted by the Jewish activist community for the last 100-plus years conflict with the interests of White Americans, and if things continue, White people will certainly lose power and may become extinct in the very long run. So, people like me are angry because the battle is going against us and we see a lot of anti-White hate out there that bodes very ill as we envision what a future with a more or less powerless White minority might be like.

The point is that we still have to do all we can to win, and I think we can win given the reality that more and more White people are waking up to declining White political power in multicultural, multiethnic America. And White Americans are becoming more aware of Jewish behavior in Gaza and the influence of the Israel Lobby in getting the U.S. to fight wars on behalf of Israel, etc. Yes, the Jews will probably win in Gaza and the West Bank, but they may well not win their battle with the West.

So I agree with Redbeard, “‘in actual operation Nature is cruel and merciless to men, as to all other beings…. We must be, like nature, hard, cruel, relentless.’ Indeed, we must be hard, relentless, and even cruel—the Jews have understood this forever, and they are illustrating that once again in Gaza, as Mark Levin is illustrating. Amalek and all that. And if we lose, we lose. And whichever race wins is the “favoured race.” Darwinian logic vindicated once again. But never say that we didn’t try.

JEA: “to assert that certain wars would not have occurred if the warmongers had been “good Darwinians” is historically and philosophically incoherent. A warmonger who sought to be a consistent Darwinian would, by definition, have to embrace war and conflict as natural and even necessary components of evolutionary progress. Within the Darwinian framework, there exists no objective standard by which one could distinguish “good” wars from “bad” ones, since moral evaluation lies outside the boundaries of a system grounded solely in naturalistic competition and survival.”

KM: I have never said that certain wars would not have occurred if warmongers were “good Darwinians.” In fact, the Israel Lobby promoting our post-9/11 wars have behaved like good Darwinians and are continuing to do so as they slaughter thousands of civilians in Gaza. It’s just that the people doing the fighting on the American side were manipulated and lied to (the WMD hoax comes to mind). The fact is that humans can be manipulated by media messages, advertising, college professors, etc.—all areas where there is a great deal of Jewish influence (the thesis of The Culture of Critique). There’s a deep and fascinating psychology underlying this vulnerability.

And of course, I agree that “there is no objective standard by which one could distinguish “good” wars from “bad” ones, since moral evaluation lies outside the boundaries of a system grounded solely in naturalistic competition and survival.” The problem here is that I certainly am not aiming for an “objective standard.” I would never say, e.g., that the Iraq war was a bad war simpliciter, but I would evaluate it from the standpoint of my interests as an American. For Israel and the Israel Lobby it was a very good war because they evaluate it from the standpoint of their own interests.

Again, it’s all about self-interest. I evaluate wars (and immigration policy, etc.) according to whether they fit with my interests, not according to an impossible universal standard (impossible because conflicts of interest among humans are inevitable). Self-interest is fundamental to evolutionary thinking. That’s all I’ve ever said.

So if you get the feeling that I have morally tinged attitudes about Jewish behavior (that they have “evil intentions toward us” — which they do), it’s only because I understand the situation as a conflict between my perceived interests and their perceived interests. What could be more Darwinian?

And yes, writers like Thayer may be totally aware of the Darwinian logic of international relations but think that it has immoral consequences and perhaps that we should try to alter the outcome. Humans with our big brains may be able to do that—like the Western interventions in places like Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, etc. People with influence in politics or the media could ramp up campaigns for intervention, as happened in these places. But it just changed the winners and losers and perhaps prevented a certain group from obtaining an evolutionary advantage it would have had absent the intervention. The winners and losers have been changed from what they would have been, and that may be more morally acceptable to some. But the conflicts of interest remain.

I get the feeling that evolutionary theory is being interpreted by Alexis in a very rigid manner. He writes, “If MacDonald rejects Redbeard’s conclusions, then intellectual consistency would require him to relinquish the Darwinian framework. If, on the other hand, he accepts them, then he, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Jewish political and intellectual movements he critiques are operating within the same ideological orbit—concentric circles animated by the same evolutionary logic.”

Yes, I accept Redbeard’s conclusions: the Israeli apologists and I are operating on the same evolutionary logic. It’s just that we have different interests in this game. My view is that humans can change evolutionary outcomes in a number of ways — most obviously by genetic engineering to get rid of certain deleterious genes, inaugurating eugenic policies (eugenics was a consensus view in the early twentieth century). But humans can also change evolutionary outcomes via advocacy of particular policies, promoting ideologies, making sound or at least convincing arguments, recruiting like-minded people, soliciting donations, etc.—strategies that Jews have engaged in or attempted to engage in for a very long time. Why else would Mark Levin be calling everyone who complains about the stranglehold of the Israel Lobby over American foreign policy a “Nazi”? He thinks it’s effective, and he is probably right that a great many White Americans will be intimidated by being called a Nazi. Jews are certainly playing the evolutionary game. Why can’t we?

The policies I advocate won’t be in the interests of Netanyahu or Levin or the interests of anyone in the Israel Lobby, but so what? That’s life.

