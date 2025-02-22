Source: https://rumble.com/v6nmwor-the-untold-story-of-ripple.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

The bottom line is so obvious: Ripple XRP is NOT MOE, Ripple and its token XRP is technologically digital method to help banks and bankers move/transfer their QUASI FIATS faster and easier in fully centralized control (supply and movement/circulation) . The token XRP is INFINITE and PRE- ISSUED by “RIPPLE” owners at "their own pleasure!"

Here is the facts “kind of from the horse-mouth” that must be considered by those who still have something between the ears!

https://www.satoshitango.com/global/currencies/ripple

"XRP is the currency created and supported by the Ripple Labs company. What it seeks is to integrate with the traditional banking system and not replace or displace it, which implies a different technological development than the rest of the cryptocurrencies. For this reason, many people consider this project as a "Trojan horse" used by banks to enter this ecosystem. Whatever the position, it is undeniable that it is a different and novel idea, so we invite you to learn more about it. " - It does not work in a blockchain: the validation of the transactions is carried out by Ripple under its own consensus protocol. - No Mining The coins were created from scratch and Ripple decides how many coins it releases to the market.

When it comes to greed and stupidity there is no border between ordinary people and "experts!" Which I call “intellectual idiocy”

In case you don’t know HOW STUPID the MAGA seppos are (they are not alone in this scam)… Just look at the Jewish criminal clown and his wife “cryptos” scams and rackets. Please, have a good look at their OFFICIAL WEBSITES and use your brain if you still have one!

That’s me! The last word is always yours.