1- Houthi movement

Source: BRITANICA

Yemen's Houthi rebels unilaterally release 153 war detainees, Red Cross says • Jan. 25, 2025, 9:05 PM ET (AP)

Houthi movement, Islamic fundamentalist movement in northern Yemen and one of the main actors in the Yemeni Civil War (2014– ). The network grew out of a revivalist movement among Zaydī Muslims, who belong to a small sect of Shiʿi Islam centered in northern Yemen, that opposed foreign influence on the Yemeni government. Crackdowns against the movement in the early 21st century led it to take up arms, and, with aid from Iran during the civil war, it became a powerful military force. By 2020 Houthi fighters appeared to have the upper hand in the conflict. In 2023 the global consequences of the Houthi movement’s ascendance moved to center stage when, in response to the Israel-Hamas War, it launched missiles and drones toward Israel and disrupted global trade by attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea.

Background and origins

The Houthi movement calls itself Anṣār Allāh (“Defenders of God”). The more popular term, Houthi, refers to its founding figure, a politician and Zaydī activist named Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi.

The origins of the movement are rooted in Zaydī society, which in 893 ce became established in northern Yemen. The community, which had long been a minority sect within the Shiʿi branch of Islam, thrived in Yemen and became the region’s predominant political force, despite the occasional challenge to Zaydī rule. The most recent such challenge came in 1962 when the imam, the Zaydīs’ political-spiritual head, was overthrown and forced into exile. A military regime—the Yemen Arab Republic—was set up in place of the imamate, and throughout the remainder of the decade it was met with fierce resistance from Zaydī royalists who wanted to restore the imam-led government. Despite securing an agreement to end the hostilities, the regime remained wary of empowering Zaydī elites, a tendency that in turn resulted in the marginalization of the Zaydī community more broadly.

Under the government of the Yemen Arab Republic, the Zaydīs saw control over their leadership and their community slip out of their hands. For decades Zaydī religious scholars tended to align with Sunnis (rather than other Shiʿis) on modern theological questions. The non-Zaydī regime, which sought close ties with neighboring Saudi Arabia and other Sunni Muslim countries, attempted to hijack that trend by promoting a doctrine peculiar to the Saudi state, known as Wahhābism, in Zaydī circles. But many of those ideas undermined core elements of Zaydī doctrine and challenged the authority of Zaydī elites, and Zaydīs began resisting these encroachments. In the early 1980s a Wahhābī seminary was established near Ṣaʿdah—the heart of Zaydī society. That move, and related developments in that decade, touched a nerve for Zaydīs, who were then stirred by what many perceived as an existential threat to their community and identity. A Zaydī awakening took place and included the concerted embrace of overtly Shiʿi symbols and ideas—particularly those that venerate ʿAlī and his sons, the first imams in Shiʿi tradition—that would clearly set them apart from the Wahhābīs’ emphatic rejection of taqlīd (which involves devoted adherence to religious leaders).

In the 1990s this Zaydī awakening saw a political opening after the unification of Yemen and the resulting democratic shift. Zaydī elites and religious scholars formed Al-Ḥaqq (Truth) Party, whose main objectives were to advance the interests of the Zaydī community and resist the infusion of Saudi religious ideas and practices into the country. The small party, in parliament from 1993 to 1997, stood in staunch opposition to the more powerful Iṣlāḥ (Reform) Party, a Saudi-influenced Islamist party. In 1997 Pres. Ali Abdullah Saleh gave Al-Ḥaqq the ministerial post for religious endowments (awqāf; singular waqf) after he had a political spat with Iṣlāḥ.

Al-Ḥaqq’s most influential representative in parliament was activist Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi. After leaving parliament in 1997, Hussein al-Houthi began fostering the Believing Youth, a network of Zaydī youths intended as an alternative to similar Wahhābī youth networks. The network, which offered religious education, social welfare, and a sense of camaraderie, initially received support from Yemen’s government, but its growing popularity and its criticism of Saleh’s presidency led the government to cut off its funding in 2000.

The increasing tension between the Believing Youth and the Saleh regime transformed the network into a broader movement. Saleh’s support for the United States’ war on terrorism and 2003 invasion of Iraq prompted anger from the movement’s sympathizers, who believed Saleh was supporting the same sort of foreign intervention that had disenfranchised the Zaydīs in the 1960s and had since threatened their traditions and way of life. It was about that time that Hussein al-Houthi, in blaming foreign actors for the woes of his community, adopted a chant reminiscent of the “Death to America” chorus often raised by another foreign actor, Iran: “God is great, death to America, death to Israel, curse the Jews, victory for Islam.” As the movement grew, the Saleh regime began cracking down on its participants in June 2004 and issued an arrest warrant for Hussein al-Houthi. In September, after months of armed resistance, Hussein al-Houthi was killed by Yemeni forces; leadership of the movement passed briefly to his father and later to his brother Abdul-Malik.

In part as a reaction to the regime’s heavy-handed response, the rebellion continued to grow and defied third-party efforts to reach a truce. The movement’s possession of arms grew substantially, with weapons coming primarily from the black market, members of the armed forces who joined their ranks, and overrun military arsenals. (Concerted efforts by Iran to arm the movement came several years later.) The rebellion in the north, coupled later with unrest in the south, raised broader questions of the legitimacy of the Saleh regime, Yemeni unification, and even republicanism as a viable system of governance for Yemen.

Yemeni Pres. Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi meeting U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck HagelU.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (left) welcoming Yemeni Pres. Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi (right) to the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., July 30, 2013.

After the Arab Spring protests in Tunisia and Egypt toppled their respective presidents in early 2011, Yemenis called for the end of the Saleh regime. In February 2012 Saleh handed power to Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, his vice president, but Hadi proved no less divisive—especially as he showed favor to the Houthi movement’s rival Iṣlāḥ Party. Saleh, for his part, later sided with the Houthi movement against Hadi’s government.

Sanaa amid the 2014 takeover by Houthi rebelsSmoke rising from the main gate of the army's 1st Armoured Division after an attack by Houthi rebels in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on September 21, 2014.

In July 2014 protests erupted in Yemen after Hadi’s administration enacted deep cuts in fuel subsidies. In September Yemeni security forces opened fire on protesters in the capital city, Sanaa, killing several. The event set off an escalation of confrontations that culminated later that month in the Houthi takeover of parts of the city. In late January 2015, with the quiet support of Saleh and his backers in the military, Houthi fighters overran the presidential palace, and Hadi was forced to resign.

air strike in Sanaa from the Saudi-led coalitionYemeni men searching the rubble of buildings in Sanaa, Yemen's capital, after air strikes by Saudi-led forces during the Yemeni Civil War, on March 26, 2016.

In February 2015 Hadi emerged in Aden, Yemen’s largest commercial city and the capital of South Yemen before unification, and he retracted his resignation. In an effort to drive the rebels out of Sanaa, he mustered support for military intervention from abroad, and a Saudi-led campaign began in March as Hadi and his government fled to Saudi Arabia for protection. Mohammed bin Salman, then Saudi Arabia’s defense minister, expected the conflict to last mere months. But it dragged on, and in December the United Nations (UN) began efforts to mediate a resolution. The negotiations failed to produce an agreement.

The Houthi takeover of Sanaa was completed in December 2017. That month Houthi fighters ousted Saleh’s forces from the capital and killed Saleh after he expressed his willingness to engage with the Saudi-led coalition. They fortified their hold as a brief conflict broke out among Hadi’s supporters in January.

The Houthi rebellion was sustained in part by its control of the port city Hodeidah, through which it received most of its imports and revenue. In June 2018 the Saudi-led coalition advanced on the city, hoping that the threat of its loss would force Houthi leaders into negotiating a peace agreement favorable to the coalition. But, because the port was also a lifeline for humanitarian aid to Yemen, the UN intervened and mediated a cease-fire that came into effect in December.

Meanwhile, Houthi attacks were becoming increasingly sophisticated, and it was beyond doubt that Iran’s clandestine Quds Force was responsible for supplying both the weapons and the training. Houthi cooperation with Iran was brought into the open in September 2019 when Houthi leaders claimed responsibility for an attack on the oil-processing facilities in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, despite indications that more strongly pointed toward Iranian involvement. Attacks on Saudi Arabia and on ships off Yemen’s coast were among those that prompted the United States to designate the Houthi network a terrorist organization in January 2021 in the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency, but the designation raised concerns over the potential disruption to peace efforts and the delivery of humanitarian aid. The following month, after U.S. Pres. Joe Biden took office, that designation was reversed.

By early 2020 the Houthis had gained the upper hand, while economic uncertainty from the emerging COVID-19 pandemic weighed on Saudi Arabia’s willingness to fight. The conflict began to taper in intensity with a formal cease-fire in place throughout much of 2022, after Hadi resigned and handed control to a presidential council. As Saudi Arabia sought to speed up its exit from Yemen, it began engaging with the Houthi rebels directly in 2023, and in September of that year Houthi representatives went to Saudi Arabia for the first time to meet with Saudi officials. Reports suggested that Houthi leaders and Saudi officials were close to a deal, and the allocation of Yemen’s oil revenue remained the main sticking point.

Conflict in Yemen (2024)Yemen in its Middle East context in 2024. Houthi rebels, engaged in civil war in Yemen with the support of Iran, made attempts to strike Israel and attack ships passing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in response to the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Disruption in global shipping from Houthi attacksCommercial ships avoiding Houthi attacks on the Red Sea require nine additional days and thousands of additional miles to their route.

Progress was disrupted on October 7, 2023, after an event that shocked the broader Middle East region. Hamas, a militant organization based in the Gaza Strip, orchestrated the deadliest attack on Israel since its independence, leading Israel to respond with a devastating assault on the Gaza Strip (seeIsrael-Hamas War). The Houthi rebels, acting on their posture as anti-Israel and “Defenders of God,” launched missiles and drones toward Israel and began attacking ships passing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The aggression demonstrated that the Houthi rebels are the Yemeni faction best positioned to project power over regional matters and Yemen’s strategic resources—thus showing both their hand and their resolve to end the conflict in Yemen on conditions that they deem favorable. But the attacks also prompted the United States to take action, launching dozens of strikes against the Houthi rebels in January 2024 in coalition with the United Kingdom. That same month the United States restored its designation of the Houthi network as a terrorist organization.

####

2- Yemen’s Ansar Allah: On the Houthi movement’s roots, governance and resistance

By Helen Lackner

Published 30 January, 2025

First published at MERIP.

Until it fired missiles and drones against Israel in October 2023, the Yemeni Houthi movement, officially known as Ansar Allah, remained largely unknown in the Global North.

Head of the Houthi-led government Ahmad al-Rahawi (3rd from right) and members of his government listen to the representative of Hamas in Yemen, Muadh Abu Shammalah, during their visit to the Hamas office in Sanaa, Yemen on August 19, 2024. Khaled Abdullah/Reuters

In the year since, in support of the Palestinians under siege and genocide in Gaza, Ansar Allah have fired multiple projectiles against Israel, one of which successfully evaded Israeli air defenses in July 2024 and reached Tel Aviv, killing one person. Later attacks wounded some and damaged infrastructure, including Ben Gurion airport on September 15. The majority of their attacks have been on maritime trade in the Gulf and the Red Sea, significantly impacting international trade through the Suez Canal as well as traffic in Israel’s ports: Eilat has almost ceased operations, and in July 2024, the port declared bankruptcy.

Their actions contrast sharply with the passivity, not to say complicity, of the Arab states in the Arabian Peninsula and beyond, which, although making various tepid statements about Israel’s war, are helping get imports to Israel by facilitating overland transit from UAE ports through Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan.

The Houthi movement has achieved worldwide prominence (and significant global popularity) as a key actor in the resistance to Israeli aggression and a member of the Axis of Resistance. Ansar Allah’s relationship with Iran, meanwhile, has been subject to widespread disinformation by international media and US and British policymakers, who tend to deny Houthi agency by describing them as mere Iranian proxies, in the narrowest sense of that word.

Both international support for and opposition to Houthi interventions in the Red Sea are largely based on ignorance of the nature of their rule in Yemen. Writing in these pages in 2023, Stacey Philbrick Yadav noted this tendency toward oversimplification in discussions of the Houthis and offered a short analysis of Ansar Allah’s relationship to Palestine. Below is a more detailed outline of the movement’s roots, the nature of their governance over millions of Yemenis and an analysis of Ansar Allah’s developing role in the Resistance Axis in light of shifting regional dynamics over the last year.

The Houthi movement’s oppositional roots

Ansar Allah has its roots in the Sa‘ada governorate in the northwest of Yemen.

The region is the heartland of the Zaydi branch of Shi’a Islam, which historically dominated politics in northern Yemen. Until the 1962 revolution that created the Yemen Arab Republic, the ruling imams were Zaydis, who claimed descent from the Prophet and are part of the social group that Yemenis call sada. After the revolution, tribesmen dominated, and the sada — though retaining social status and influence — were politically marginalized.

When President Ali Abdullah Salih came to power in July 1978, one of the mechanisms he used to control the country was to encourage social and political conflict at the local level. In Sa’ada, these efforts took the form of allowing the rise of Sunni Salafism. Muqbil al-Wadi’i, a Zaydi who converted to Salafism during his years in Saudi Arabia, established the Dar al-Hadith (House of Hadith) religious community in the early 1980s in a village close to Sa’ada city, the regional capital.1 The community attracted thousands of Yemenis and foreigners who lived there and proselytized, building a strong Salafi movement which remains politically significant throughout Yemen today.

In response to this threat, Hussain al-Houthi started the Zaydi al-Shabab al-Mu’min (Believing Youth) movement in 1992. Al-Houthi’s movement was a “catalyst which could unite the interests of all those in Sa‘ada and beyond who felt economically neglected, politically ostracized and religiously marginalized.”2 In the following decade, the revivalist movement grew, forming an active opposition to the rising Salafi movement in the same area. While Hussain al-Houthi was a member of the Yemeni Parliament from 1993 to 1997, later disagreements with the Salih government led to the first military uprising in 2004.

The Believing Youth formed the core of the movement opposing the Salih government. It increased in strength and membership during the six wars that followed between Salih and the opposition — in part due to Salih’s indiscriminate destructive tactics and generalized aggression against the northwest, which alienated thousands of tribesmen and others who did not necessarily support Houthi ideology but were infuriated by the exactions of the regime. By the time a shaky ceasefire was reached in early 2010, the Houthis controlled an area well beyond the original heartland around Sa‘ada. The fighting would probably have resumed had the 2011 uprisings not taken place at the national level.

The Houthis joined the 2011 uprisings, though they acted largely independently, maintaining tents in Sana’a’s Change Square for two years, even when most others had left. They were not a party to the 2011 GCC Agreement that created a two-year transitional government, prompting them to begin cooperating with former president Salih to undermine the transition.

In September 2014 — as a result of the weakness of the transitional regime and their earlier expansion of territorial control southwards — the Houthis were able to take over the national capital, Sana’a. By early 2015 the transitional government was on the run. Over the following two years, the Houthi movement, which had gradually gained strength at the expense of its alliance with Salih, assassinated him in December 2017, thus achieving full control of about a third of the country’s land and two-thirds of its population.

From 2015 to 2022, the civil war was aggravated by the involvement of a Saudi-led coalition of nine states, including all GCC states except Oman. The key decision-makers in this coalition were Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and their increasing rivalry and support for competing factions within the internationally recognized government of Yemen (IRG) contributed to its weakness and inability to effectively confront Houthi forces.

With the 2022 UN mediated truce, lasting from April to October of that year, Saudi Arabia and the UAE stopped their airstrikes, which had caused massive destruction throughout the country. Since then, small-scale fighting between the different Yemeni forces has taken place on most fronts, though clashes increased in significance in 2024.

Houthi governance

Politically, the Houthis exercise a highly authoritarian and oppressive rule. Their control of the capital has enabled them to take over all government ministries, where they have ensured that Ansar Allah loyalists determine decision making and control funds. Ansar Allah claims not to want to re-instate the Imamate, but its political actions suggest a vision close to that prevailing in Iran, with a religious leader dominating a government that claims to be democratic. The sada currently hold the majority of senior positions in all institutions.

Although the Ansar Allah government formally includes sections of the General People’s Congress (GPC) — Salih’s former ruling organization — as well as other smaller parties, signs of dissent or of alternative positions have been met with imprisonment and torture. Journalists and civil society activists have been heavily targeted. In June 2024, the Houthis arrested and imprisoned more than 60 humanitarian workers, including 13 United Nations staff, accusing them of being US and Israeli spies. The movement has been particularly combative toward the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, briefly occupying its Sana’a office in early August 2024 after having held a senior staff member in detention since 2021.

Socially, the Houthi government has instituted policies severely restricting women’s mobility and other freedoms, forcing them to be escorted by a mahram (a male relative) when moving within and outside of the country and imposing strict conservative dress codes.

Among Ansar Allah’s problems when it comes to governance is finance. Before the war, Yemen was dependent on two primary sources of income: hydrocarbon exports and international assistance. The first has completely dried up since October 2022, when the Houthis prevented oil and gas exports by attacking the relevant ports. Meanwhile, limited international development aid has been replaced by far larger amounts of humanitarian aid, which is a major source of friction: On the one hand, humanitarian agencies try to prevent Ansar Allah’s influence over distribution mechanisms and the selection of beneficiaries. On the other, the Houthis impose restrictive rules governing the activities of international and national humanitarian organizations. This tug of war between Ansar Allah and the UN unfolds in the absence of representatives of the funding states, as most embassies closed in 2015.

Houthi finances also depend on taxation, port fees and customs duties on imports. Given that most basic commodities — wheat and other staples, medication, etc. — are imported, Houthi success in diverting most shipping to the Red Sea ports under its authority in 2023 was significant. Recently, however, this success has been partly undermined by the reduction in Red Sea maritime traffic since their intervention in Israel’s war.

Moreover, the reduction of humanitarian aid since the blockade began has also affected Houthi finances. The World Food Programme ceased its distributions in the areas under Houthi control in December 2023, with only two minor exceptional distributions in some areas benefiting 1.4 million people — a drastic reduction when compared with the 9.5 million who received regular support up to that time. In addition, the UN’s annual Humanitarian Response Plan in 2024 was 60 percent smaller than the previous year and, by the end of the year, had only been financed at 50 percent — worsening the humanitarian crisis throughout the country.

Houthi foreign policy

The Houthi’s basic slogan, “al-Sarkha” (the Scream), points to how issues beyond Yemen are at the core of Ansar Allah’s ideology. “Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse on the Jews” are three of its five points, the other two being “God is the greatest” and “Victory to Islam.” Palestine is mentioned frequently at all levels, with the movement’s opposition to Israel, at times, taking the form of antisemitic slogans and chants. But until Israel’s war on Gaza started in October 2023, the scream was an ideological assertion without much practical implementation. Even the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020 provoked little response beyond accusations of betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

The current war in Gaza has given the Houthis an opportunity to live up to their slogan by engaging in direct military action against Israel. Within Yemen, their prestige has risen dramatically as the overwhelming majority of Yemenis, whether under IRG or Houthi rule, are sympathetic to Palestinians, horrified by the ongoing genocide and willing to tolerate the consequences of this support, at least up to now. In Houthi-controlled areas, their actions against Israel have boosted the movement’s popularity, which was deteriorating as their oppressive rule had alienated the majority, who were frustrated by the exactions and other demands on their household finances.

The maritime war has also increased Ansar Allah’s public image worldwide, in particular in majority Arab and Muslim states, where most of the population supports the Palestinian people and deplores what they see as their own leaders’ shameful inaction. In the Global North, Houthi actions in support of Palestinians have given them a positive image among many, particularly on the left.

Moreover, as a result of the US and British attacks on Yemen this past year, Houthis can now claim to be directly fighting the United States, the main imperialist enemy. To date, while these strikes have been limited and have degraded Houthi ability to attack shipping, they have not had a significant impact. Between the launch of Operation Poseidon Archer in January and November 2024, the United States and Britain have used 601 munitions in 279 air strikes to minimal effect. In that period the Houthis successfully sunk two ships and damaged more than 80 others.

Relationship with Iran and the Axis of Resistance

Houthis have had meaningful relations with Iranian religious leaders for decades, with many members of Ansar Allah having spent time studying in Iranian religious institutions.3 Badr al-Din al Houthi, father of Hussain al-Houthi and the current leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, studied in Iran’s Qom. He was deeply influenced by Ayatollah Khomeini — an influence evident in the Scream. He returned home with political ambitions and reforms intended to create a body of followers distinct from mainstream Zaydism. Though the movement remains Zaydi, it has institutionalized a number of religious and secular ritual celebrations, which were previously largely ignored in Yemen, including Scream Day, Popular Revolution Day, Resilience Day, Martyr’s Day and the Prophet’s birthday.

Salih accused Iran of supporting the Houthis as early as the Sa’ada wars (2004–2010), a claim the United States dismissed at the time as a “disingenuous attempt to garner Western and Sunni Arab support.”4 But since 2015, with the internationalization of the civil war, Iranian practical support for the Houthis has become more active and increased. It now includes political and financial support in the form of free fuel deliveries to the Houthis.

Militarily, in recent years the Houthis have exhibited a greater competence, in terms of strategy, tactics and equipment. Much of the latter is now manufactured locally. In September 2022, for instance, they held a three hour military parade in Sana’a, with tens of thousands of soldiers and a wide variety of missiles and other weapons.

The most sophisticated drone and missile components undoubtedly come from Iran, either directly or indirectly. Most smuggled items land in the far east of Yemen, in al-Mahra governorate, and then must cross more than a thousand kilometers of IRG-controlled territory before reaching Houthi territory across multiple checkpoints that cover the country (indicating either incompetence, corruption or both among the internationally recognized government). Some components also arrive by sea, thanks to assistance from smugglers and others in the Horn of Africa, who access the Yemeni Red Sea coast, despite the vast deployment of naval forces in the area. There have also been rumors of a few advisors from the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and from Lebanon’s Hizballah helping to train Ansar Allah’s armed forces. But reliable publicly available evidence for these claims is largely absent.

With its numerous successful interventions in the Red Sea and attacks on Israel, Ansar Allah, over the past 15 months, has become a leading member of the Axis of Resistance, whose main participants are Hamas and Hizballah. Its other members, various Iraqi and Syrian militias, play a lesser role. In June 2024, Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, claimed the first joint operation with the Islamic Resistance of Iraq, which hit two cement tankers and two cargo ships in Israel’s Haifa port. Other attacks have followed.

Looking ahead

Ansar Allah has been clear that its attacks on Israel and shipping are in support of Gazan, Palestinian and now Lebanese resistance and would stop when Israel ceases its genocide and opens Gaza to humanitarian aid. Following the implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, agreed to in January 2025, the Houthis have released the crew of a siezed ship and halted their campaign. But they have been clear that they will resume their actions if Israel reneges on the ceasefire.

At the same time, however, support for the Houthis in Yemen over their domestic policy is dwindling, as living conditions continue to deteriorate.

The impact of Houthi actions on the Arabian Peninsula is particularly notable, evidenced by the deafening Saudi silence: In the face of its population’s support for Palestinians, and as a side-effect of Houthi actions, the Saudi regime has bowed to Houthi demands in its financial war against Yemen’s internationally recognized government. In July 2024, Saudi Arabia pressured the IRG to withdraw its attempt to cut off Sana’a based banks from the international SWIFT system. This step further weakened an already weak and divided entity. These developments are unwelcome for many Yemenis, for whom a stronger Houthi rule means increased repression of the population and a closing down of civil society and dissent.

Helen Lackner is the author of Yemen in Crisis (Saqi Books, 2023).

1 Laurent Bonnefoy, Salafism in Yemen, Transnationalism and Religious Identity (London: Hurst, 2011).

2 Marieke Brandt, Tribes and Politics in Yemen, a History of the Houthi Conflict (London: Hurst, 2017), p. 37.

3 Walter Posch, “Iran’s relations with Yemen; Ideological and strategic aspects,” in Stephan Reiner, Alexander Weissenburger, eds., Yemen at a crossroads, What remains of Arabia Felix? (Vienna: National Defence Academy, 2024), pp. 90–91.

4 Quoted in Helen Lackner, Yemen in Crisis, Devastating Conflict, Fragile Hope (London: Saqi Books, 2023), p. 188.

###

3- Who are the Houthis? A simple guide to the Yemeni group

Source: Al Jazeera

The Houthis have been in a decade-long civil war and say their attacks are in opposition to Israel’s war on Gaza.

The Houthis emerged in the 1990s and rose to prominence in 2014 [File: Hani Mohammed/AP Photo]

Published On 12 Jan 202412 Jan 2024

Following weeks of Houthi-led attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, the United States and United Kingdom have launched military strikes in Yemen in response, which the Houthis have described as “barbaric”.

The Houthis are an Iran-aligned group based in Yemen and have said their attacks are a response to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, and the international community’s failure to put an end to it.

The Houthis have primarily targeted Israel-linked ships and in December, the US formed a multilateral coalition to safeguard commercial traffic from attacks. The force now has more than 20 countries, according to the Pentagon.

But who are the Yemeni fighters at the heart of this escalation?

Who are the Houthis?

The Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah (supporters of God), are an armed group that control most parts of Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, and some of the western and northern areas close to Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis emerged in the 1990s but rose to prominence in 2014, when the group rebelled against Yemen’s government, causing it to step down and sparking a crippling humanitarian crisis.

The group then spent years, with Iran’s backing, fighting a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia. The two warring sides have also repeatedly tried to hold peace talks.

However, analysts say the Shia group should not be seen as an Iranian proxy. It has its own base, its own interests – and its own ambitions.

What’s the status of Yemen’s civil war?

Yemen has been in a decade-long civil war as the Houthis maintain control of parts of the country. The group has been in ceasefire talks with Saudi Arabia while Yemen’s official government is based in Aden and led by President Rashad al-Alimi.

Al-Alimi came into office in 2022 after the country’s exiled president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi ceded power to him. Relations between Hadi and the Houthis were especially fraught.

Yemen’s civil war has plunged the country into what the United Nations called “the world’s worst humanitarian crisis”, in March 2023.

An estimated 21.6 million people or two-thirds of Yemen’s population are “in dire need of humanitarian assistance and protection services”, according to the UN.

Fighting between Houthis and the military coalition, however, largely subsided last year. In 2023, the Yemeni rebels and government forces also exchanged about 800 prisoners over three days.

The Houthis have been engaging in Omani-mediated talks with Saudi officials to negotiate a permanent ceasefire. Saudi Arabia also restored relations with Iran in 2023, raising hopes for the Yemen peace process.

Why are the Houthis attacking Red Sea ships?

The Houthis say their attacks on commercial and military ships with potential Israeli links are primarily aimed at pressuring Tel Aviv to end its war on Gaza. On November 18, the group took over a cargo ship called the Galaxy Leader, which they have since turned into a tourist attraction for Yemenis.

“We have emphasised to everyone that [the Houthi] operations are to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and that we cannot stand idly by in the face of the aggression and siege,” Houthi chief negotiator and spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam told Al Jazeera in December.

The Houthis have also said they will continue to attack Israel-linked ships even after the strikes on Yemen by the US and UK on Thursday.

“They were wrong if they thought that they would deter Yemen from supporting Palestine and Gaza,” Abdulsalam wrote online. The group’s “targeting will continue to affect Israeli ships or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine,” he wrote.

The group has also been demanding that Israel allow increased humanitarian aid into Gaza.

But analysts also say that attacks help the Houthis in other ways. Domestically in Yemen, the group has seen a sharp uptick in recruitment, riding on popular support for the people of Gaza. The attacks, and the response from major powers like the US, also force other countries and governments to negotiate with them, giving them de facto legitimacy at a time when they are not officially recognised internationally as Yemen’s government.

The Red Sea and Suez Canal account for 30 percent of the world’s container ship traffic and since the onset of attacks, several shipping companies have said they will divert ships across Africa instead.

Will the latest escalation affect Yemen’s fragile peace?

Analysts say that the Houthis attacks on Red Sea ships could threaten peace within Yemen, particularly as ceasefire talks after a decade-long war appear to be gathering momentum.

The UN announced in late December that serious progress was made in negotiations, but experts warned that Houthi activity in the Red Sea could derail a final deal. They explained that attacks could trigger a US military response that could in turn “unravel the fragile ceasefire conditions”.

Some analysts also fear that the Houthis could be tempted to use their bolstered numbers – because of increased recruitment – to expand their ambitions. In recent weeks the Houthis have deployed 50,000 troops around Marib, the internationally recognised Yemeni government’s last stronghold.

But other analysts point out that the Houthis might also seek closer relations with Saudi Arabia, a factor that could hold them back from any actions that escalate tensions within Yemen.

Source: Al Jazeera

###

4- Who are the Houthis and why are they attacking Red Sea ships?

Source: BBC (also kown to me as British Bullshitting Corporation)

16 March 2024

Getty Images

Houthi fighters hijacked a British-owned and Japanese-operated ship in the Red Sea on 19 November

Houthi rebels have launched more than 40 attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November.

The Houthis are an Iranian-backed rebel group which considers Israel an enemy.

Why are the Houthis attacking Red Sea ships?

In response to the war in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis started firing drones and missiles towards Israel. Most have been intercepted.

On 19 November, the Houthis hijacked a commercial ship in the Red Sea.

They have since launched dozens of missile and drone attacks on commercial ships. Of these, 34 have resulted in reported damage to vessels.

The Rubymar, a cargo ship which was hit in February, later sank.

On 6 March, three crew members were killed in a missile attack on the Barbados-flagged cargo ship True Confidence.

US-led naval forces have thwarted many attacks.

The Houthis initially said they were attacking ships connected with Israel, or heading to or from there. However, many of the vessels have no connection with Israel.

In response to US and UK air strikes on their positions, the Houthis have more recently targeted ships tied to owners or operators in the UK or US.

Major shipping companies have stopped using the Red Sea - through which almost 15% of global seaborne trade usually passes - and are using a much longer route around southern Africa instead.

Why are the UK and US bombing Yemen?

The US and UK started carrying out air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen on 11 January. There have been several more strikes since then.

President Joe Biden said they were in "direct response" to the attacks on Red Sea ships, which "jeopardised trade, and threatened freedom of navigation".

Who are the Houthis?

The Houthis are an armed political and religious group which champions Yemen's Shia Muslim minority, the Zaidis.

They declare themselves to be part of the Iranian-led "axis of resistance" against Israel, the US and the wider West - along with armed groups such as Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement.

Formally known as the Ansar Allah (Partisans of God), the group emerged in the 1990s and takes its name from the movement's late founder, Hussein al-Houthi. The current leader is his brother, Abdul Malik al-Houthi.

In the early 2000s, the Houthis fought a series of rebellions against Yemen's long-time authoritarian president, Ali Abdullah Saleh. They wanted greater autonomy for the group's homeland in the north of Yemen.

Getty Images

The Houthis are part of an "axis of resistance" against Israel

During the 2011 Arab Spring, a popular uprising forced President Saleh to hand over power to his deputy, Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

President Hadi's government was overwhelmed with problems. The Houthis seized control of the northern province of Saada before taking the Yemini capital, Sanaa, after forming an unlikely alliance with Saleh and security forces still loyal to him.

In 2015, the rebels seized large parts of western Yemen and forced Mr Hadi to flee abroad.

Neighbouring Saudi Arabia feared the Houthis would take over Yemen and make it a satellite of its rival, Iran.

It formed a coalition of Arab countries that intervened in the war. But years of air strikes and ground fighting have not dislodged the Houthis from most of the territory they seized.

Saudi Arabia is now trying to make a peace deal with the Houthis, and a UN-brokered truce has been in effect since April 2022.

The war has killed more than 160,000 people, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED). More than four million people have been displaced.

Who backs the Houthis and how do they get their weapons?

The US says Iran enabled the Houthis to target ships, and President Biden has sent a "private message" to Tehran urging it to stop. Iran has denied involvement.

Saudi Arabia and the US say Iran has smuggled weapons - including drones, and cruise and ballistic missiles - to the Houthis during Yemen's civil war in violation of a UN arms embargo.

It says such missiles and drones have been used in attacks on Saudi Arabia, as well as its ally, the United Arab Emirates.

Getty Images

Wreckage of a drone launched from Yemen at the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, in 2022

Iran denies supplying weapons to the Houthis and says it only supports them politically.

"The Houthis could not operate at this level without Iranian arms, training and intelligence," says Dr Elisabeth Kendall, a Middle East specialist at Cambridge University.

However, she adds: "It is unclear that Iran has direct command and control over the Houthis."

According to the Italian Institute of International Political Studies, Iran has helped the Houthis build factories to make drones in Yemen.

The Houthis have also received military advice and support from the Lebanese Islamist group Hezbollah, the US-based Combating Terrorism Center at West Point Military Academy says.

How much of Yemen do the Houthis control?

The Houthis control Sanaa and the north-west of Yemen, including the Red Sea coastline.

Most of Yemen's population lives in these areas, and the Houthis run a de facto government which collects taxes and prints money.

The internationally-recognised government of Yemen is based in the southern port of Aden.

It is overseen by the eight-member Presidential Leadership Council, to which President Hadi handed power in 2022.