Muslim Brotherhood

Source: BRITANICA

Also known as: Society of the Muslim Brothers, al-Ikhwān al-Muslimūn

Last Updated: Jan 15, 2025

Khaled Meshaal

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed

Hassan al-Banna

Ḥasan al-Turābī

Mohamed Morsi

Muslim Brotherhood, religiopolitical organization founded in 1928 at Ismailia, Egypt, by Hassan al-Banna. Islamist in orientation, it advocated a return to the Qurʾān and the Hadith as guidelines for a healthy modern Islamic society. The Brotherhood spread rapidly throughout Egypt, Sudan, Syria, Palestine, Lebanon, and North Africa. Although figures of Brotherhood membership are variable, it is estimated that at its height in the late 1940s it may have had some 500,000 members.

Early activism and militancy

Initially centred on religious and educational programs, the Muslim Brotherhood was seen as providing much-needed social services, and in the 1930s its membership grew swiftly. In the late 1930s the Brotherhood began to politicize its outlook, and, as an opponent of Egypt’s ruling Wafd party, during World War II it organized popular protests against the government. An armed branch organized in the early 1940s was subsequently linked to a number of violent acts, including bombings and political assassinations, and it appears that the armed element of the group began to escape Hassan al-Banna’s control. The Brotherhood responded to the government’s attempts to dissolve the group by assassinating Prime Minister Maḥmūd Fahmī al-Nuqrāshī in December 1948. Hassan al-Banna himself was assassinated shortly thereafter; many believe his death was at the behest of the government.

With the advent of the revolutionary regime in Egypt in 1952, the Brotherhood retreated underground. An attempt to assassinate Egyptian Pres. Gamal Abdel Nasser in Alexandria on October 26, 1954, led to the Muslim Brotherhood’s forcible suppression. Six of its leaders were tried and executed for treason, and many others were imprisoned. Among those imprisoned was writer Sayyid Quṭb, who authored a number of books during the course of his imprisonment; among these works was Signposts in the Road, which would become a template for modern Sunni militancy. Although he was released from prison in 1964, he was arrested again the following year and executed shortly thereafter. In the 1960s and ’70s the Brotherhood’s activities remained largely clandestine; also in the 1970s the organization officially renounced violence.

In the 1980s the Muslim Brotherhood experienced a renewal as part of the general upsurge of religious activity in Islamic countries. The Brotherhood’s new adherents aimed to reorganize society and government according to Islamic doctrines, and they were vehemently anti-Western. An uprising by the Brotherhood in the Syrian city of Ḥamāh in February 1982 was crushed by the government of Ḥafiz al-Assad at a cost of perhaps 25,000 lives. The Brotherhood revived in Egypt and Jordan in the same period, and, beginning in the late 1980s, it emerged to compete in legislative elections in those countries.

In Egypt the participation of the Muslim Brotherhood in parliamentary elections there in the 1980s was followed by its boycott of the elections of 1990, when it joined most of the country’s opposition in protesting electoral strictures. Although the group itself remained formally banned, in the 2000 elections Brotherhood supporters running as independent candidates were able to win 17 seats, making it the largest opposition bloc in the parliament. In 2005, again running as independents, the Brotherhood and its supporters captured 88 seats in spite of efforts by Pres. Hosni Mubarak’s administration to restrict voting in the group’s strongholds. Its unexpected success in 2005 was met with additional restrictions and arrests, and the Brotherhood opted to boycott the 2008 local elections. In the 2010 parliamentary elections the Mubarak administration continued to restrict the Muslim Brotherhood by arresting members and barring voters in areas where the organization had strong support. After Mubarak’s National Democratic Party won 209 out of 211 seats in the first round of voting, effectively eliminating the Muslim Brotherhood from the parliament, the organization boycotted the second round.

Uprising and electoral success

In January 2011 a nonreligious youth protest movement against the Mubarak regime appeared in Egypt. After hesitating briefly, the Muslim Brotherhood’s senior leadership endorsed the movement and called on its members to participate in demonstrations. The protests soon forced Mubarak to step down as president in February, clearing the way for the Muslim Brotherhood’s open participation in Egyptian politics. Brotherhood leaders outlined a cautious political strategy for the group, stating that they would not seek a majority in the legislature or nominate a candidate for president. In May, however, a senior member of the Muslim Brotherhood, Abdel-Moneim Abul-Fotouh, announced his intention to run for president; he was later expelled from the organization.

In late April 2011 the Muslim Brotherhood founded a political party called the Freedom and Justice Party and applied for official recognition from the Egyptian interim government. Leaders of the Freedom and Justice Party stated that the party’s policies would be grounded in Islamic principles but that the party, whose members included women and Christians, would be nonconfessional. The party received official recognition in June, allowing it to enter candidates in upcoming elections. The Freedom and Justice Party soon achieved considerable success, winning about 47 percent of seats in elections held between November 2011 and January 2012 for the People’s Assembly, the lower house of the Egyptian parliament. The ultraconservative Islamist Nūr Party came in second with around 30 percent of the seats. The strong results for Freedom and Justice and Nūr allowed Islamists to dominate the selection process for the 100-member Constituent Assembly, a body tasked with writing a new constitution.

The issue of fielding a presidential candidate arose again in March 2012 when the Muslim Brotherhood announced that Khairat al-Shater, a businessman and senior member of the organization, would run for president as the nominee of the Freedom and Justice Party, thus contradicting earlier assurances that the organization would not seek the presidency in 2012. In April 2012 Shater, who had been imprisoned under the Mubarak regime in 2008 for funding the Muslim Brotherhood, was disqualified from running by Egypt’s election commission under a rule banning candidates with prior criminal convictions. Mohammed Morsi, the head of the Freedom and Justice Party, entered the race as Shater’s replacement.

Morsi won the largest total in the first round of voting in May and defeated Ahmed Shafiq, a former prime minister under Mubarak, in a runoff held on June 16 and 17. Exuberance over Morsi’s victory was tempered by the ongoing outcry over the June 14 ruling by the Egyptian Supreme Constitutional Court calling for the dissolution of the Muslim Brotherhood-led People’s Assembly on the grounds that legislative elections held between November 2011 and January 2012 failed to follow procedures requiring that one-third of the seats be reserved for independent candidates. The Islamist-dominated Constituent Assembly remained intact.

On November 30, 2012, the Constituent Assembly approved a draft constitution written by Islamists without the input of boycotting Christian and secularist members. Morsi called for a referendum on the draft to be held on December 15. Critics accused Morsi of using his power to force through a constitution favourable to the Muslim Brotherhood; crowds demanding Morsi’s ouster gathered at the presidential palace and ransacked several Muslim Brotherhood offices. The draft constitution was approved by voters and took effect in late December, but anti-Morsi protests continued.

Morsi’s administration faced increasingly vocal opposition in 2013, led by activists who accused the incumbents of inaction regarding Egypt’s weak economy, failing public services, and deteriorating security situation. A massive protest calling for Morsi’s resignation was held on June 30, 2013, the first anniversary of his inauguration.

On July 1 the head of the Egyptian Armed Forces, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, issued an ultimatum declaring that the military would intervene if Morsi was unable to placate the protesters. Morsi responded by offering negotiations with the opposition but refused to step down. On July 3 the military made good on its ultimatum, suspending the constitution, removing Morsi from the presidency, and appointing a new transitional administration. Morsi and several other Muslim Brotherhood figures were placed under arrest, and television stations associated with the Muslim Brotherhood were shut down.

Return to suppression

While Morsi’s opponents celebrated, enraged supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood took to the streets to denounce the removal of a democratically elected leader. Its leaders likewise boycotted the transitional political process, citing it as illegitimate. Tensions erupted into violence on July 8, 2013, when Egyptian security forces opened fire on a crowd of Muslim Brotherhood supporters outside a military base in Cairo, killing at least 50 people and wounding hundreds more. Facing continued opposition, Sisi asked Egyptians to take to the streets on July 26 to support a military effort “to confront violence and terrorism.” On July 26 hundreds of thousands of Egyptians heeded his call. An attack from security forces the next day killed nearly 100 protesters rallying in support of the Muslim Brotherhood.

The government implemented a broad crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood as an organization. Aside from continued arrests of its leaders and members, which had begun with Morsi’s own detention at his ouster, its media outlets were shut down. Violence escalated on August 14 when Egyptian security forces launched raids to clear Muslim Brotherhood sit-ins in Cairo, including outside the Rabaa al-Adawiya Mosque, killing more than 1,000 over a period of several days. In the aftermath, Egyptian authorities declared a state of emergency, an action widely perceived as a return to policies of the Mubarak era. In September 2013 a Cairo court formally restored the Mubarak-era ban on the Muslim Brotherhood, freezing the activities of the group and all its affiliated organizations. Later that year the Muslim Brotherhood was officially designated a terrorist organization; Egypt was the second country to do so at the time. The designation came a day after the government blamed the organization for a suicide bombing outside a police station. The Muslim Brotherhood condemned the attack and denied any involvement, however, while responsibility was claimed by a group affiliated with al-Qaeda.

Throughout the crackdown, people accused of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood were rounded up and convicted for a variety of crimes in the aftermath of Morsi’s removal, often in mass trials. In one such mass trial in the spring of 2014, 683 death sentences were passed, including against persons tried in absentia. Leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood also received life sentences in multiple trials.

2- What is the Muslim Brotherhood?

Source: Al Jazeera

The Muslim Brotherhood came up frequently during the GCC rift. Here is a breakdown of the group’s ideology and roots.

By Al Jazeera Staff

Published On 18 Jun 201718 Jun 2017

The Muslim Brotherhood (MB) has been in the news lately as one of the reasons behind the current diplomatic crisis between Qatar and other Gulf countries.

On June 7, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told reporters during a visit to Paris that Qatar “must stop supporting Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood”.

Jubeir’s statements came two days after Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed diplomatic ties with Qatar in the worst rift to hit the GCC region.

Qatar became a central target of the Saudi-Emirati-Israeli joint lobbying efforts for its perceived role in promoting the Muslim Brotherhood and hosting members of Hamas’ political bureau.

Saudi Arabia and other GCC nations also released a list of alleged terrorists with links to Qatar. The list included the Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliates.

In response to the allegations, the US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, said the classification of the entire Muslim Brotherhood as terrorists is problematic.

During his June 14th testimony before the House Committee on Foreign Relations, Tillerson pointed out that “there are elements of the Muslim Brotherhood that have become parts of governments.”

“I think you can appreciate the complexities this enters into our relations with [governments in the region],” he added.

But who is the Muslim Brotherhood and do they pose a grave risk to regimes in the region?

Here is a breakdown of the group’s ideology and historic roots.

Who are the Muslim Brotherhood?

The MB is the oldest political Islamist group in the Arab world. It is not allowed to operate as an official political party in some Arab countries.

When and where was the Muslim Brotherhood founded?

The MB was founded in Egypt in 1928 by and Islamic scholar and teacher by the name of Hassan al-Banna. He had a vision of a universal Islamic system of rule that could be attained by promoting Islamic laws and morals and by engaging society through offering social services.

What are the main principles of the Muslim Brotherhood ideology?

The ideology of the MB is mainly focused on reform of existing political systems in the Arab world. It embraces the idea of political activism and social responsibility, organising charitable works and social support programmes as part of its outreach to its core support base of lower-income populations.

The members of the MB represent a broad spectrum of interpretations of the initial ideology of Hassan al-Banna. Many members embrace a more pragmatic idea of achieving their goals, urging political participation and cooperation.

Inside Story - Egypt: The future of the Muslim Brotherhood

The Palestine Laboratory - EP 1

INSIDE STORY: Egypt – The future of the Muslim Brotherhood (25:00)

Has the Muslim Brotherhood’s ideology shifted or changed?

There were a couple of shifts in the MB’s ideology over the years, as they developed from an active participant in a nationalist movement to a banned group forced to operate underground and leaning towards an armed struggle for their ideology, and then back to a reformist-minded party.

Throughout they have always adhered to their ideal of a society governed by Islamic laws and morals.

Who are the leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood?

The supreme leader of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt is Mohamed Badie, who is currently in prison, having been sentenced to a number of life in prison and death sentences for a variety of charges.

Abdel Nasser wanted a secular socialist country rather than the Muslim Brotherhood’s push for Islamic rule [AP]

Is the Muslim Brotherhood a violent organisation?

In its early days in Egypt, the MB was involved in the active struggle against British occupation, and also cooperated with the Free Officers movement to liberate Egypt from the monarchy.

A difference of opinion arose between the Free Officers (led by Gamal Abdel Nasser) and the MB, with Abdel Nasser preferring a secular socialist country to one ruled by Islam.

An assassination attempt on Abdel Nasser in the 1950s led to the jailing of Sayed Qutb, a leading MB figure. His writings from prison advocated armed struggle against the Egyptian regime and others in order to spread the MB ideology. Qutb was executed in 1966 but his writings are used by many Islamist groups to justify armed struggle.

The MB officially renounced violence in the 1970s during the rule of Egyptian President Anwar el-Sadat. They formally adopted a mandate of democracy in 1995 and their influence became apparent in professional work syndicates and social welfare work circles.

Has the Muslim Brotherhood ever made political gains in the Arab world?

Here are some notable cases of Muslim Brotherhood or MB-affiliated political gain.

In late 2011, Tunisia’s Ennahda party (an Islamist party inspired by the MB) won the first parliamentary elections to be held in the country after the overthrow of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

In 2012, the Muslim Brotherhood ran a candidate in the post-Arab Spring presidential elections in Egypt. Mohamed Morsi won the election and was Egypt’s first democratically elected leader until a coup by the Egyptian armed forces in 2013 overthrew and jailed him along with many individuals in the MB leadership.

In Jordan, the Islamic Action Front, which was a Muslim Brotherhood party until it cut ties with the mother organisation in 2013, has a large presence in the Jordanian parliament.

02:35

WATCH: Jordan election – Muslim Brotherhood gains ground (2:35)

In which countries is the Muslim Brotherhood active?

Other than Egypt, which is the birthplace of the Muslim Brotherhood, there are parties that can be considered offshoots of the Muslim Brotherhood in a number of Arab countries, as they were inspired by the core tenets of MB ideology. These include Hamas in Palestine, the Ennahda party in Tunisia, and Kuwait’s Islamic Constitutional Movement.

In Jordan, the Muslim Brotherhood is represented in the Islamic Action Front, the political wing that is one of the largest blocs in the Jordanian parliament. It broke formal ties with the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood after the 2013 coup in Egypt. In Bahrain, the political arm of its Muslim Brotherhood group is known as the Minbar.

Not all Islamist parties are MB, a clear example of that is the Salafi movement of Egypt, which was Islamist in nature, but chose its own path in various political situations including the 2013 overthrow of President Mohamed Morsi by the armed forces in Egypt.

In 2012, the Muslim Brotherhood ran a candidate in the post-Arab Spring presidential elections in Egypt [Amr Dalsh/Reuters]

Which countries call the Muslim Brotherhood a “terrorist organisation”?

To date, the countries that have labelled the MB as a “terrorist organisation” are: Egypt, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates.

Why do Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates dislike the Muslim Brotherhood?

In 2013, Saudi rulers threw their weight behind Egypt’s brutal crackdown on Muslim Brotherhood supporters. In March 2014, the kingdom designated the Muslim Brotherhood a “terrorist” group.

Analysts have concluded that a brand of Sunni Islamism that called for political participation and electoral legitimacy, of which the Muslim Brotherhood is perhaps the best example, was seen as almost an existential threat, because it offered a different model of Islamist politics to that of the Saudi state.

Source: Al Jazeera

Source: https://english.alarabiya.net/views/news/world/2014/04/04/Britain-and-the-Muslim-Brotherhood

Source: https://frontline.thehindu.com/other/article30189648.ece