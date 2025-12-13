Folks, as you have probably been aware that Proprietary software installed in new-generation personal computers especially the operating system (i.e Microsoft Windows. MacOS (OSX) are spying agents of governments and corporations.

Every new model PC is fitted with spying devices (chips) and spying module in their BIOS chips!

Whereas old PCs are strong build and without being fitted with modern spying technology!

That’s why many well informed people who cherish liberty and do care about their privacy have begun to come to Linux and their old PCs.

As for me, I have always used “second-hand” PCs. For the last month, I have played around with the old IMAC9.1 (2009) my friend threw away.

I have tested this old chunk IMac with quite a few Linux distros to see which one can give this old tough machine a new life.

(I have been using this in the Kitchen!)

I tried many distros. Fedora, Debian, Ubuntu family etc. They all run well with old graphic cards, sound cards. keyboards.. but the main problem is Not every Linux distro has WIFI drivers for this old Imac9.1 built-in Wireless devices! Everything runs well except wireless internet!

Fortunately, here are the distros that (graphics, sound, and Wifi) really work with the old Imac9.1

-The Mint Cinnamon works well but the sound drivers do not produce good digital stereo sound

-The AntiX Distro (base & full) works well with both sound and wifi.

-At last, the perfect distro for this particular tough old Imac91.1 is Elementary Distro 8! The latest one! Old versions 5-6-7 do not have Wireless drivers for this Imac9.1. It works perfectly .

Warning: DO NOT update NVIDIA drivers because new drivers will mess up the old NVIDIA display! Auto-update should be turned off!.. You can choose to update others manually.

So, if you or anyone have this old tough Imac9.1 Please, don’t write it off. This tough machine can still give you its best with Linux. Or you can save it and give it to someone who just needs it for Linux!