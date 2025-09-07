Folks, I found it extraordinary that the white nationalists and racial realists (white, yellow, brown, black) who have always proudly claimed they are special, unique, and .. extremely “intelligent”…

I just wonder if so, then HOW could the very small group of despised creatures, who are inferior, cowardly… but cunning had successfully outwitted and defeated all of such special “Aryans” for more than 100 years- and now have been ruling over and literally shitting on these peoples of “special intelligent high IQ race” from head to toes openly for decades … but these these unique peoples of such “special intelligent high IQ race” still have been UNABLE to do anything except keep whining and whining and whining about these evil Jews without end in sight?

While the other tiny group of poor and “inferior” people, the Houthis (Ansar Allah) have been stading up and attacking the evil Jews!

And something even more extraordinary has happening! The super white race, instead of helping the Houthis to finish off the evil Jews, the common enemy of “human race,” the smart high IQ white … attacks the Houthis in defense of the Jews instead!

Unbelievable! Have Stew Peter and his ilk ever thought of that? I wonder!

PS

Last time I check, IQ stands for “Intelligence Quotient” and also for “Idiocy Quotient”

Judging by the FACTS and REALITY, I cannot escape but conclude scientifically that IQ actually stands for “Idiocy Quotient!”

No wonder these special unique races do have very very high “IQ” indeed! They brag about this themsleves!