Paul! Muslim Do Believe The Jews Are Chosen People! That’s Why!

Paul Craig Roberts has always been able to pick out any abnormality and absurdity in the “conflict” between Jews vs Islam vs Christian, in which Jews have been always in “inexplicable” advantage and winning despite being outnumbered in every aspect!

I am sure Paul, whom I disagree with on many issues but still think highly of as “the only American intellectual alive”- must have known the reason- but “somehow” as always stops short at calling it out- just as he has always been spot-on in seeing the abnormality and absurdity in the conflict between Putin-Russia and the Jewish West, especially the Russo-Ukro War … but stops short to call out the cause.

The fact that Islam and Christianity derive from the filthy perverted fictitious Abrahamic story, IMHO, that gives the Jews all spiritual and psychological advantage over other Abrahamic believers. The victims of the Jews do believe their perpetrators, the Jews are God Chosen People!.. “people of the book.”

That explains while the Jews have a well planned strategy to fight Muslim/Christian in a zero sum game in which Jews massacre and destroy Muslim/Christian without a blink or mercy:

“Now go and smite Amalek and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass.’”

(I wonder if all Abrahamic believers have memorized or at least read these verses once?)

Whereas all other Abrahamic people never dare to fight the Jews in a very serious way with determination, even in the then “6 day War” and at the current genocide right now! Let alone to have a plan, a strategy to destroy and exterminate the Jews, their existential threat.

Even Adolf Hitler despite his anti- Jew rhetoric, worked with them, used them and assisted them in the thieving of Palestine…and ended up perished at the hand of … the Jews in Russia and in the USA!

https://www.unz.com/page/jews-nazis-and-israel-articles/

Have these people learned? Well, I am so scared that I just cannot answer… Let these Abrahamic believers answer for such “sensitive question” themselves.

When you heard/saw a Palestinians in Gaza kissing Jewish mezuzah, and Shia Iranians show “immense respect for Jews” despite being their victims for decades if not centuries, you would fathom such “inexplicable absurdity!”

I can be wrong. Maybe there has been something going on between all “the leaders” that a person like me would have no chance to know.

As always, the last word is yours, folks.