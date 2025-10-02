Did Larry Wilkerson read my article posted some months ago “If I were Iran’s rulers…?” -Just kidding! Everyone with just two brain cells would think of and come up with the same decisive action.

What Larry Wilkerson just said in this interview below is exactly what I analysed, calculated, and advised Iran after 7 Oct 2023.

Unfortunately these incompetent stupid cowards in Tehran… are just stupid cowards.

And I did have quite a few suggestions prior to “if I were Iran’s rulers:”

How many innocent Iranians will have been wasted WHEN the Jews attack this time with their full forces and with the intention to destroy Iran completely?

I don’t know. But I do know that the rulers of Iran do know and accept such first strike loss of innocent Iranians …

It’s a chilling thought!