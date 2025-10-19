First, I have to make this clear that in no way that I know and understand the situation better than Palestinians themselves. And I don’t pretend that I do.

That’s said, as an ex-Viet, I knew and understood one or two about the “war”, especially about the struggle for self-determination and…the true nature of the Yanks, now the kosher seppos, I must emphasise!

My advice to all Western thugs that don’t ever dare to open your mouth talking about “terrorism” especially to me!

I do understand that Palestinian people have been in a unique dire situation and that the Palestinian Resistance Forces and Hamas have not much room to manoeuvre.

That’s said. Here is my opinion.

IF I were “Palestinian Resistance Forces” knowing full well that the Jews and their minions are determined to exterminate my people and take all our land as it has been happening: the “piss deal” is “the deal they piss on,” I would not care much about the “terrorist image” at all. Those who still have brain know THEY ALL ARE TRUE TERRORISTS, the Jews and the West!

Kim Iversen, Tucker Carlson finally got it!

The Jews keep pissing on their own words right in their own mouth by murdering my innocent people. Thus, I would do the same to their people in order to to tell the Jews and their minions clearly that I and our resistance forces will make their civilians suffer the same way they are treating my people!

As Resistance Forces, the only forces that will sacrifice to protect Palestinians per their duty, I must respond in kind otherwise they will keep murdering innocent Palestinians and their children with immunity since NO ONE will stop them!

Terrorism pays well, doesn’t it! Especially Jewish terrorism and American terrorism! It’s the fact, not opinion at all!

The Jewish State was born out of Jewish terrorism!

And here is your today Western created terrorist: