The Jews who supposedly had been badly defeated by the "powerful theocratic morons in Tehran" in "twelve days war" have just attacked Qatar, Syria, Lebanon, Tunisia, Gaza, Yemen in the same day killing many civilians mostly Muslim with immunity! But the "powerful theocratic morons in Tehran" are no where to be seen!

If I were a Palestinian I would have never asked where has the whole world been?- But where all my Muslim brethren have been?

If I were a Muslim I would wonder what kind of creature my Muslim leaders really are?

Why did they do the right thing as my brethren Houthis Ansar Allah have been doing?