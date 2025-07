Believing their words, trusting Koshered Russia-Putin, refusing to fight genocidal “people of the crooks”: It’s all naivety, stupidity, and cowardice.

As I warned the total sell-out of not just the Palestine but the whole Shia is part of the Yinon Plan, which also is just a part of the grand Jewish project. All was well planned!

I don’t want to repeat myself. I don’t want to waste more of my words.