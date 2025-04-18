Folks, during the Vietnam War, I studied and completed 613 Arabic classes and 666 in Russian. But After I migrated to the arse end of the world, some how …all gone. It’s like a “miracle!”

Now, the problem is I just came across two clips (above) of interview of a former Russian Diplomat by Arabic speaking Lebanese, in which he said … something about the Judaist chosen rats in Ukraine and Russia.

Although the clips do have English subtitles, but these are “produced” by the Jewish Mossad group “Middle East Media Research Institute” (MEMRI) which has been notorious for “producing and disseminating incomplete or inaccurate translations of the original versions of the media reports that it re-publishes”

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2002/aug/12/worlddispatch.brianwhitaker

https://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/Middle_East_Media_Research_Institute

So…I would thank any of you eternally if you can verify that if the English translated subtitles of what this ex-diplomat Russian speaker says are accurate and not “out of context.”

