As I have reported that the “delete option” at my substack “Direct PRIVATE Message” page has been removed by Substack under its “legal obligations” to the “law enforcement request”.

I can no longer delete the history of my chat/direct/private message! And that Substack “reserves” the “right” to keep “my privacy” for( whose?) “security” reason …. Even despite or because of all my Private Messages were ENCRYPTED with GPG.

Technically, either the thugs have to steal my private keys or private keys of the recipient(s) whose keys included in this encrypted message in order to read those message. Or THEY have to spend time and effort to crack and read them… That’s the whole purpose of using Encryption as I did explain in a separate post long time ago.

Now, for the same reason, I decided to play this “long game” with Substack and the thugs by STOP using Substack PM/DM altogether… And use this posting main page to communicate with my correspondents by posting an encrypted message as if it were a new post instead. Except you folks cannot read them! My apology for this “annoyance”

The purpose of this “move” is:

1- To deprive the thugs the easy way to know WHOM I communicate with! No nick name, no email address! And give the recipient(s) a choice of either reply to my encrypted message by posting a comment in encryption or by “normal secret means” if they don’t want their “user names” to be known.

2- “Comments” on comment section page still can be deleted by both commenters and the host … FOR NOW!

Therefore from now on, PLEASE IGNORE any Post that has the tittle “PRIVATE EYES ONLY” or “FOR THUGS ONLY.” Since such encrypted post can only be read by those these message are written to in their Public Keys. Once again my apology!

I hope that by now you folks would understand the whole purpose and reason why I setup my MailBox with rules that automatically delete any incoming email that is not encrypted with GPG and ONLY accept GPG encrypted emails!

Let’s wait and see what their next move will be!