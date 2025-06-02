Folks, I am back. Thank you for your visiting this little corner of substack. I still have quite a few things to share with you about our world. Especially about the fundamental flaws of our social foundation. We have been misled and gaslit about everything. I know making such statement seems to be either silly hyperbolic and/or foolishly arrogant. But, at least to me, that’s what I have seen after having gone through the process of unlearning and re-learning about almost everything I had formally been indoctrinated.

For the last two weeks or so I went back to my old phiquyenchinh/wordpress and visited some old news at different sites to review what other experts/pundits and I analyzed and assessed the world affairs. This review has made me more pessimistic about our world in both short and long term future given the trajectory our world has been pushed by statism while our “intellectuals” who are supposed to be the brightest smartest of all have not only been wrong but still looking for solution from the very source of destruction system of government violent authority, statism.

Very few people realized that the social engineering machine has been running faster and more brutal with all force of “divide to rule” as its main wheel with different teeth and driving this human kind into the self-annihilation process in both physical and spiritual aspects. We might remain in form but not in substance as “human being” (as oppose to “inhumane”.) Our basic self-preservation has been systematically erased from our consciousness. Our “humane values” which were invented and developed and tested to guide our humane existence for thousand years have been systematically destroyed.

I will share my take on these issues later in coming posts.

But first I would like to share with you my effort to build a new “habit.” From now on every time I log in to substack I would spend some very first minutes to “mute” all silly trivial things (at least to me) in the “notes.” My target is at least ten notes each time! I just want test how my “substack” would behave when the “mute list” get crowded with such “silly trivial things.” No disrespect, no offense, just not my cup of tea!

Lest some one might not know what I stand for

The Tao of Anarchy: There is no God. There is no State. They are all superstitions that are established by the power-hunger psychopaths to divide, rule, and enslave us. It's only you and me, we are all true and real existence though in one short life. That is, We all are capable to freely interact with one another without coercion from anyone. We all are capable to take self-responsibility to find ways to live with one another in liberty, equality, harmony, and happiness before leaving this world forever. We all were born free and equal among all beings on this planet. We are not imprisoned in and by a place with a political name just because we were born there by bio-accident and social-chance. We are not chained to a set of indoctrinated beliefs that have been imposed upon us by so-called traditions. This Planet is home to all of us. No one owns it. We share the benefits from and responsibility to this Earth. We pledge no oath, no allegiance to no one; submit to no authority. We are all free and equal. The only obligation we all must undertake constantly with consistency is to respect the same freedoms and rights of others. DO NO HARM.

Đạo của Phi quyền chính: Không có Thượng Đế. Không có Nhà nước. Tất cả đều là mê tín dị đoan do những kẻ tâm thần khao khát quyền lực lập ra để chia rẽ, cai trị và nô dịch chúng ta. Chỉ có bạn và tôi, chúng ta đều là sự hiện hũu thực sự và chân chính mặc dù chỉ tồn tại trong một cuộc đời ngắn ngủi. Nghĩa là, Tất cả chúng ta đều có khả năng tự do tương tác với nhau mà không cần bất kỳ ai ép buộc. Tất cả chúng ta đều có khả năng tự chịu trách nhiệm để tìm cách sống với nhau trong tự do, bình đẳng, hòa hợp và hạnh phúc trước khi rời khỏi thế giới này mãi mãi. Tất cả chúng ta đều được sinh ra tự do và bình đẳng giữa tất cả chúng sinh trên hành tinh này. Chúng ta không bị giam cầm trong và bởi một nơi có tên chính trị chỉ vì chúng ta được sinh ra ở đó do tình cờ sinh học và cơ hội xã hội. Chúng ta không bị xiềng xích vào một tập hợp các niềm tin đã bị nhồi nhét mà cái gọi là truyền thống áp đặt lên chúng ta. Hành tinh này là nhà của tất cả chúng ta. Không ai sở hữu nó. Chúng ta chia sẻ lợi ích và trách nhiệm với Trái đất này. Chúng ta không tuyên thệ, không trung thành với bất kỳ ai; không khuất phục trước bất kỳ thẩm quyền nào. Chúng ta đều tự do và bình đẳng. Nghĩa vụ duy nhất mà tất cả chúng ta phải thực hiện liên tục và nhất quán là tôn trọng quyền tự do và quyền lợi của người khác. KHÔNG LÀM HAI AI.