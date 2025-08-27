This moronic Prof just keeps making all excuses for his “leaders” stupidity, incompetence, and cowardice! As Col. Lawrence Wilkerson once observed that Marandi just read the Tehran scripts! And as I once said he was an “unofficial spoke-person” for Tehran!

Everyone knows that the root cause, the main existential threat to Shia Muslim Resistance Crescent is the Jewish terrorist genocidal state. Taking out the Jewish terrorist genocidal state is the ONLY SOLUTION to end all serious conflicts within the West Asia Region since these useful idiots in those “Arab/Muslim” regimes have been working under Jewish “spell” just as all the Five-Eyes and the West have!

I am not the only "hateful person” who comes to such conclusion!

Unfortunately and stupidly, instead of eradicating the root cause of existential threat to Iran and Iranian people, these morons in Tehran have diverted their focus on all the symptoms e.g Azerbaijan, Syrian Jolani etc…

He and his moronic leaders in Tehran have no courage to admit that because of Tehran’s idiocy, incompetence, and cowardice, the whole Shia Axis of Resistance has been crippled, destroyed… while NOT ONLY the Jewish genocide of Palestinians has been intensifying but the slaugtering of Shia Lebanese, Syrians and the stealing of their also intensifies with utmost cruelty per Torah and Talmudic description!

Hassan Nasrallah, a formidable leader, who had been sucessfully defended Lebanon’s territorial integrity and defeated the Jews … but perished because he was wrong at the last minutes! He listened to the wrong advice from Tehran! His naively miscalculated of NOT to proceed war against the Jewish terrorist genocidal State after 7 Oct 2023 did angry many Shia Muslim in the region- for such “decision” was against Shia people expectation and their will to fight the Jews along side Hamas and Palestinian Resistance!

Hesitated, procratinated and perished!

One can imagine that HAD Hassan Nasrallah declared war and attack the Jewish terrorist state with full Hezbollah strenght at the time! The “new international situation” would have been created and all the main international players must have intervenened- Palestine or at least Gaza would have been saved and been in a stronger position by now! I digress.

“As I warned that Iran would have to face the Jews and their Yanky minions alone as Iran cowardly and stupidly failed to act to fight the Jews when Hamas and Hezbollah were still strong and kicking right inside the belly of the Jewish monster.”

Is this the reason why “the Presidential Helicopter” crashed not by the Jews but by some of the morons in Tehran? And this is why all the morons in Tehran and this moronic Prof not only keep refusing to discuss about this but get angry when asked?

"Iran threatens to wipe out Israel" Again? Really? TheTaoOfAnarchy · April 24, 2024 First, Iran knows full well that the Jews will never hesitate to wipe out Iran if they do have the capability and a chance. Then why Iran has always made an empty threat although Iran does have the capability and many legitimate chances to do so? Read full story

As I warned again that to keep waiting for the next “surprise attack” after having been devastatingly “surprise attacked” multiple times is pure idiocy and cowardice!

Simply because the Jews will do “this next time” with more power and will be better calculated with more “intel-data!” Not only will be Iranian capability of retaliation reduced vastly but also thousands if not tens of thousands of innocent Iranians will be murdered unnecessarily alongside with some “leaders” which can be avoided by “pre-empting” at the right time!

Did I say that when the Jews and their Western minions attack Iran, NO ONE would come to assist?

Many Muslim will hate me for my stand.. but DILLIGAF? The Jewish thugs and the Aussie thugs have already been circling around me for years. You don’t need to do anything! Swallow this necessary medicine my friends!

That’s me folks!