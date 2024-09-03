They, The Jews and their West Minions are trying to to scare YOU into submission! They want you to betray your own humanity, your own conscience, your own principle, your own values, and your own dignity then in turn to betray and denounce the Palestinian people!

The Jewish Cabal and their Western minions have been using system of government brute force to demonize and criminalize conscientious people who stand with humanity against the Genocide in Palestine.

The Jewish Cabal and their Western minions have been trying in vain to demonize Hamas and other Palestinian Resistance Forces as “terrorists” whereas THEY, the Jews and their Western minions/governments are the real true terrorists themselves!

Your Fear is their weapon! When you have no fear, you take away their weapon!

Her arrest follows the detention of Syrian-British journalist Richard Medhurst in London and Telegram founder Pavel Durov in Paris!