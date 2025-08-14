Decades ago many of people especially parents began to worry that our children would be desensitized to violence by playing video games. These wisely thoughtful people have been accused of being too paranoid, pacifist “wuss” or even liberal “woke! (sic) as our modern vocabulary dictates ”…

Those of “our kids,” they are now all adults and many of them have become government thugs (soldiers, cops, departmental agents) and private corporations’ agents (Halliburton, Microsoft, Monsanto, WEF, WHO, PFIZER etc And as it happened they are NOT ONLY desensitized to people suffering... but even participate in crimes against humanity and enjoying people suffering and even love to inflict such suffering on others!

Long time ago (more than 30 years or so) one night, as I could not sleep I turned the TV on and accidentally watched a late B/W movie (I cannot remember the name) in which a society is desensitized to everything that we normally consider “inhumane!” People in such society lost or lack of sympathy to their fellow citizens just like a herd of antelope or rats just keep eating grass or running around while their own kind was killed and being eaten by predators. I remember in one scene people are happily bathing and keep laughing in a river while next to them some one is struggling in water and drowning!

Later I found some other movies that are of the similar theme “human desensitization…” i.e Equilibrium (2002 film) The Giver (2014) but are not profound as the one I first watched and forget its tittle.

I guessed, most of my other fellow human beings who did watch that same movie would think “Oh well just a movie! Cannot happen in our liberal civilized society in 20th century!” And forget about that movie and its message just as I did!

Later I even naively thought It would happen only in the certain environment in closed “organizations” such as in war, in military and governmental organization where people must be obedient and must behave and act within the strict top down order under the absurdity of the rigid chain of command. This is a fact and true in our statist society. To be a government employee is to become absolute assets of government power system. Hence one must be desensitized to other citizens’ situation per government policy. Bto be a “public servant” is to become a mere order follower who either lost or voluntarily set asie his/her own critical thinking and judgement to adopt “group think” in order to fit, to stay, and to climb up the ladder!

That’s why from time to time some people who still retain a bit of human conscience just cannot continue giving up their humanity. These people decide to jump out of the slavery and refuse to be desensitized completely to the plight of their fellow human being, to injustice… and consequently bravely accept all the heavy price to become whistleblower as we all have witnessed such as Chelsea Manning, William Binney , Thomas Drake etc…

I was proven wrong by the Covidscam, its clotshot, and the current Jewish genocide of Palestinian- all of which have proved beyond doubt the reality is much worse than and beyond such “desensitization” in the movie.

The current Jewish genocide of Palestinians reveals the real “human desensitization” that is planned and playing out not only by the Jews per their belief, but also by governments… and “ironically” even by religious leaders!

The whole thing is not just “desensitization!” Calling it “desensitization” is an understatement, even misleading!

We all have seen many non-Jew people just like the Jews, gleefully enjoy the plight of Palestinians, Lebanese, and Syrians! Many of them even willfully directly or indirectly participate in the genocide! These people have devolved into Jewish demon in some cases are even worse than the Jews themselves!

Did I just make this up? Look at the Christian Evangelists? I’ve personally known, met, and chatted with these “Christian!” face to face!

And those called themselves Viet Maga! Oh boys! How can one explain such “absurdity and pure stupidity!” The fact that those Christian Iraqis / Assyrians hate Palestinians and side with the Jews is stupid enough, but understandable- given their own bad experience with certain Iraqi Muslim. But the Vietnamese? As an experienced ex-Vietnamese, I could not even explain this “phenomenon” myself! I just give up!

The cold blood cruelty and cowardice of the killing of Hind Rajab by the Jews. The cold blood cowardice of sniping Palestinian children looking for food and bragged about that by the Jews…and the current scheme of starving of the whole population of Palestinians where the Jews and the West setup traps disguised as food-aid distributors to lure hungry Palestinians into and shoot them! Any global outrage? Any benevolent nation-state tried to stop such inhumane violation of “international law” and “human rights principles?”

Any global sympathy and appeal to provide help as it happened with the Western made “1983–1985 famine” in Ethiopia? Where is “we are the world” now?

Worse! A terrorist commander, Jolani and their head-chopper team ISIS have been welcomed by the Jews and their Western and Muslim/Arab minions as legitimate “government” while Christian and Allawite Syrians still being cruelly executed and brutally slaughtered by this Jolani terrorist group as we speak! I just cannot ask any more question!

Did I again make this absurd thing up from thin air?

The cruelest funny thing about this “human desensitization” is “those desensitized people and their governments and religious leaders ” are only desensitized to Palestinian and Muslim suffering but very “sensitive” and “sensitize” to Jewish “fake misfortune/suffering!” Not just the Holohoax, but the obvious Jewish fabricated stories of 40 beheaded Jewish babies, raped Jewish female soldiers by Hamas etc. Those well proven lies are still “evidences” of “Palestinian barbarism” used by many non-Jewish and Christians! None of these people even mentioned the real true extreme barbarism of the Jews by their own self-confession videos available in public domain online!

Is humankind being trained to be desensitized or to become Jewish monster?

I am afraid I have seen the latter that is the case with more clear evidences than the former!

Again, it’s me folk! You have your last word as always!

PS

I do appoloize for my bad spelling words and gramatical errors . I often finish my writing on the midnight or early morning on my bed and then fall to sleep. It’s not an excuse but just try to explain for the usual very late correction! Thank you for your understanding, folks!