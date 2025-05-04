mothman777

mothman777’s Newsletter

Yes, they all need to be 'sent on their way' as soon as possible or else it will be all of us Gentiles being 'sent on our way' by them instead right off this planet permanently.

The following article reveals how the military grade Jew ethnobomb COVID bioweapon death jabs are extremely rapidly sterilizing Gentile humanity out of existence (and of course this effect will be also occur from similar technology WHO jabs to be introduced that are stated as purposed to 'prevent' all other diseases).

These ethnobomb genetic bioweapons are deployed to wipe out all those Gentiles who will not be killed in the purposely-arranged wars being created by the Jewish politicians to make Gentile peoples kill each other like the one now occurring in Jewcraine.

Study Reveals 30% Drop in Birth Rates Among Vaxxed Women, Exposing Fertility Crisis Ignored by Mainstream Media

https://basedunderground.com/2025/05/02/study-reveals-30-drop-in-birth-rates-among-vaxxed-women-exposing-fertility-crisis-ignored-by-mainstream-media/

TheTaoOfAnarchy-PQC:

Well… I am very very very “shocked!”…. 30%? Only 30%?!

The MSM did not ignore it!

THEY are all Jewish Prestitutes and they have deliberately hidden from us all the facts about the clotshot deaths, the real destroyed fertility, and the Jewish atrocities in Middle East with all disinformation and gaslighting stats!

As I have noticed since the “coviddepop-lockdown” that the population of Australia, at least of Melbourne metropolitan has decreased dramatically despite the official data announced that Australian population has increased from 25 to 27 mil.

After the “lockdown” I have been visiting several cities and suburbs which in pre-lockdown used to be very very crowded and very busy especially on weekend, but now streets, restaurants, and markets have hardly been filled up at all despite the “population increase.”

I showed my grand nephew all the 10 year old footages of cities around the world and in Australia with streets full of people, and asked him if he had seen such crowd today around! In fact, everyone of us can observe this “phenomenon” right now at where we live!

I don’t trust any “official statistics.” As I have reported about this issue. My own “guestimation” is that the covid-clothshot- not the non-existent virus- has already been killing some billions (big B) around the world … and destroying human fertility as a whole.

Bear in mind that the fertility-depopulate-shot has never paused! On the contrary it has been intensifying in disguise as other vaxxs that we have been hearing right now (flu, small pox, measles, bird flu etc...)

Back to the main question. Who is going to “send them to their way?”

Right now the only force that has the capability to do so is the Shia. But these Shia have been hesitating and procrastinating, except the Ansar Allah Houthis, while the whole white christian western and the Sunni Arab have been doing minion and dirty work of bullying the Shia for the Jews!