TheTaoOfAnarchy: We need Analyst like this. An analyst can be wrong like everyone else. But a true analyst must placate no one, please no one, and fear no one!

In this particular Iran vs Jews&Jewish-A affairs, Hua Bin and I do share some crucial points. I concur with his overall analysis.

(Emphasis is mine)

Revolution Is Not a Dinner Party

Iran’s disastrous nuclear strategy is no match for Israeli and US ruthlessness

Hua Bin • June 15, 2025

Israel’s devastating attack on Iran took the world by surprise.

Of course people are hardly surprised that Israel would commit such an act of blatant aggression against another country since the Jewish state has proven, time and again, it is a terrorist rogue regime capable of open genocide, ethnic cleansing, and total disregard of the most basic human moralities, with the enablement and public support by the US regime, its master-slave hybrid partner in crimes (untangling the bastardly and incestual relationship of the two fascistic states will take more energy than anyone wants to expend, so I’ll leave it at that).

What is surprising is how poorly Iran was prepared, almost literally caught with its pants down. Its top military and nuclear leadership were decapitated, its nuclear and missile facilities badly damaged, its air defense barely working, and its internal security violently penetrated by Mossad and its agents.

Although Iran has launched intense retaliatory strikes against Israel, there is no doubt that Iranian deterrence and credibility has taken a hard punch, potentially irreparably. Its vulnerability exposed to all.

The biggest reason for such a humiliating blow by the Jews is Iran’s own inept nuclear strategy. Rather than pursuing a committed nuclear deterrent for national security and sovereignty like North Korea, Iran has attempted to use the nuclear issue as a negotiation chip to get concessions from western sanctions.

It has hovered around the nuclear threshold for years without clearing it, eventually turning the matter into an excuse for war rather than a deterrence against war. In essence, Israel and the US called Iran’s bluff.

Fair-minded people would counter-argue that Iran is pursuing peaceful use of nuclear power and has every right to do that, as a sovereign country. Of course, that is correct. However, in the world we live in, such sovereignty is only theoretical as the Jewish regime and its western enablers can simply claim Iranian nuclear development is for military purpose without burden of proof.

They don’t have to present any evidence to support their allegations, just like the way the 2003 Iraq war and the 2011 Libya war were waged under false pretences.

Even with a far more powerful country like Russia, the west can claim, contrary to all evidence, that the Ukraine war was part of Russia’s aggression plan against Europe rather than a reaction to NATO’s expansion to its border. Similarly, the US merely claims Huawei technology is used for espionage and must be banned, despite repeated investigations by its own allies (such as UK, Germany) that contradict this allegation.

In a world where might makes right, Iran’s sovereignty to pursue peaceful use of nuclear energy is a mirage. Its choices are simple – either develop nuclear weapons for real as deterrence or drop the nuclear project entirely. There is no higher authority to defend Iran’s right if the Jewish state and its western accomplices are determined to deny that right.

The attack also exposed Iran’s naïve trust of the duplicitous US regime. As New York Times gleefully reported, Iranian officials were led to believe any Israeli attack would come only after the sixth-round negotiation with the US regime scheduled for June 15. But from Trump’s own “truth social” bragging, the attack plan was greenlighted long before the June 13 attack. The negotiation was a bad-faith ploy to disarm Iranian alertness. Iran stepped right into the trap.

Iran’s regional allies have been systematically weakened by Israel and the US for the past year. Hezbollah and Syria were decimated, the Iraqi militia never did much, and the brave Houthis was not a big enough player to inflict more than superficial damage. In short, the Axis of Resistance is little more than a paper tiger.

The attack also exposed many fault lines in the Iranian military and society:

Lack of discipline. The top military brass disobeyed orders to stay sheltered. In the face of numerous successful Israeli assassinations and decapitation strikes (possibly even including the suspicious helicopter accident that killed Raisi, the last Iranian president), the Iranian top military generals and nuclear scientists were not properly protected and still resided in their regular residences where they were killed in precision strikes

A deeply penetrated security system. No one can doubt that Iranian national security apparatus is badly infiltrated by traitors and snitches from within. The issue has not been addressed despite repeated evidence of security loopholes, including the assassination of Hamas leader Haniyeh in Tehran in 2024

Division between the nationalistic hardliners and the western proxies (aka. the liberals). The foot-dragging on the nuclear issue and the inconsistent support to members of Axis of Resistance reflect a deep divide within Iran among the various interest groups who have sharply divergent political objectives

On a higher level, the Iranian society suffers serious long-term internal contradictions that weakens its position against its enemies –

A nominal electoral system that operates within a theology where secular interests and the clergy are never properly reconciled, leading to a demoralized and disillusioned population

Dual military structure of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) vs. the national army. The far more powerful IRGC is deeply corrupted by its involvement in commercial interests ranging from energy, construction, to infrastructure. The corrupt influence of IRGC has not only weakened Iran’s national defence but polluted much of the Axis of Resistance into a profit-driven racket, centered around oil smuggling

Finally, the events of the past one and half years have shown us Islamic unity is a delusion and non-existent. The Gulf state Muslim countries are as prone as ever to western divide and rule. No one has come to Iran’s aid and no one will.

In contrast to Iranian indecisiveness, Israel exhibited cold-blooded ruthlessness when it comes to its own nuclear weapon program. According to the research done by Michael Collins Piper and Laurent Guyenot, Israel conspired with elements of the US deep state to assassinate President Kennedy in 1963 because JFK was firmly opposed to the acquisition of the “bomb” by the Jewish state.

For a detailed account of the JFK assassination and the Dimona project, I highly recommend Piper’s book Final Judgement and Guyenot’s book The Unspoken Kennedy Truth. The context of the “Piper Hypothesis” on the JFK assassination was validated by the much more mainstream account from Sy Hersh in his book The Samson Option.

Israel exhibited even greater ruthlessness to launch the 911 false flag operation, again conspiring with elements of the US deep state, in order to entangle the US to the Middle East to destroy Israel’s regional enemies. Investigative reporter Christopher Bollyn documented the Israeli devilish role in the manufactured 911 “terrorist attack” in his excellent book Solving 9-11: the Deception That Changed The World.

For those who don’t know, the Mossad’s official motto is “בְּתַחְבֻּלוֹת תַּעֲשֶׂה לְךָ מִלְחָמָה” which translates to “By way of deception thou shalt do war”, a direct quote from the Talmudic Book of Proverbs.

The Mossad sister organization CIA has a much less honest and more hypocritical motto: “And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free”, a quote from the Bible, John 8:32.

When state-sanctioned criminal organizations like Mossad and CIA start to quote the “holy book”, you should know to watch out because they are about to commit the most unholy acts. As Mike Pampeo said candidly about CIA, “we lied, we cheated, we stole…We have entire training courses…”.

Another contrast with the Iranian indecisiveness is North Korea’s relentless determination to acquire the nuclear deterrent, even despite strong opposition from China and Russia, both of which approved UN sanctions against North Korea for its nuclear program.

When you compare the national strengths of Iran and North Korea with their respective archenemies, you get a sense of the gap in commitment shown by Iran compared with the two generations of Kims in North Korea:

North Korea vs. South Korea – population 26 million vs. 52 million, GDP $23 billion vs. $1.7 trillion

Iran vs. Israel – population 91 million vs. 9.7 million, GDP $405 billion vs. $514 billion.

History has shown us that trying to negotiate with the devil is a fool’s errand and a sure path to ruin – look at what happened to Saddam Hussein and Muammar Kaddafi who gave up their nuclear plans to placate the west just to be wiped out without mercy.

There is a centuries-old Chinese proverb: those who negotiate with the tiger for its skin will be eaten by the tiger. Iran’s misplaced trust in the good faith of the US regime has exerted a terrible price, especially considering the well-documented US treacheries such as “not an inch east” promise to Russia and “one China policy” commitment to China. The US regime is simply never a good faith actor. Iran just became the lastest victim of its betrayal.

While one has to be sympathetic to Iran’s woes, in the brutal western-led “rule-based international order”, the weaker party needs to be wiser – unfortunately, Iran has proven both weak and unwise.

