Folks, this is an excerpt from Hua Bin ”Apologies to Colonel Gaddafi” , the late Gaddafi who made a deadly mistake of trusting the Western Jewish slaves then perished!

HAMAS, Palestinian Resistance Forces, please engrave this lesson to you heart and mind!

In his 2009 UN General Assembly speech, Colonel Gaddafi-introduced as King of African Kings-wasted no time ripping into the system. He called the Security Council a terror council for letting permanent members veto everything, treating the rest of us like second-class citizens. Wanted to scrap it entirely or open it up-no more feudalism, he said. Pushed hard for Africa to get a permanent seat, waving the charter around like it was trash. Blamed it for ignoring real crises, like climate change, terrorism, and poverty, while obsessing over stuff like swine flu-which he joked might’ve been a lab-made virus gone wrong. Demanded global unity on big threats: capitalism’s collapse, food shortages, nuclear weapons, and hypocrisy. Ended with a wild call for one state in Palestine-Israel, no more divisions, and said the UN needs total reform or it’ll keep failing us. Overran his fifteen minutes-talked ninety-dropping pages of the charter on the floor for drama. Classic Gaddafi: truth mixed with chaos.

I wish I would have the chance to sincerely and happily “apologise” to the moronic cowards in Tehran some time by the end of this year.

You know what I mean don’t you? Remember my dream? I know you don’t! So here it is:

For the Iranian people sake and the sake of Palestinian children, Iran! Be a “smart man!” PREEMPT!