How to Set Up An Email Alias – #SolutionsWatch
https://corbettreport.com/how-to-set-up-an-email-alias-solutionswatch/
SHOW NOTES
Data Leak at Corbett Report (and Many Other Sites)!
Pi-hole discloses data breach triggered by WordPress plugin flaw
GiveWP Privacy Incident: What Happened and What’s Next
Fairy Tales and Children’s Stories – #SolutionsWatch
Salting Your Data – #SolutionsWatch
Take Back Our Tech – #SolutionsWatch
Why Aren’t You Using XMPP? – #SolutionsWatch
17 Comments
I’ve been using Proton’s email alias function. I like that I can have endless aliases and a nice interface to manage them in; but I do not like that there is no way to export that information into a CSV file or other usable format in case I’d like to switch to a different alias provider.
Proton, like all other tech companies, is getting pressured to open the door to government overreach and surveillance. My email functionality, for zero reason, has been flagged twice for ‘suspicious activity’ when I have done nothing. Their support in both instances said they were working on that piece and apologized that I lost all access to email for a whole day each time. VERY Annoying what has become of the Dark Internet. I HIGHLY recommend TruthStream Media’s Bitchute video from 2022 on Where did the rest of the internet go?: https://old.bitchute.com/video/6zyJB45ewvU/
Hakeem (takebackourtech.org) on 08/07/2025 at 12:54 am
Hi Hakeem here,
Proton was funded by Charles Rivers Ventures, ontop of $300K they raised from their CrowdFund, where they said they would never accept external funding. Take a look at what other types of companies CRV funds, and the people involved.
This is why we at Above never accept any funding that would give a third party influence over our company. Its a truly grassroots company.
As to your email being flagged, that will tend to happen with smaller providers.
Hi Hakeem… It has gotten increasingly–actually-pretty-much–impossible to tell who the “good guys” are in this world, and most lately in the world of tech. Even the devil can quote scripture in entirely convincing ways, and that energy is far more pervasive than anything nowadays. We live within a system where every labor is basically sacrificed to the system as we struggle to keep our heads above water… earn money or die. I mean no disrespect, just saying…