c on 08/06/2025 at 1:06 pm

I’ve been using Proton’s email alias function. I like that I can have endless aliases and a nice interface to manage them in; but I do not like that there is no way to export that information into a CSV file or other usable format in case I’d like to switch to a different alias provider.

Proton, like all other tech companies, is getting pressured to open the door to government overreach and surveillance. My email functionality, for zero reason, has been flagged twice for ‘suspicious activity’ when I have done nothing. Their support in both instances said they were working on that piece and apologized that I lost all access to email for a whole day each time. VERY Annoying what has become of the Dark Internet. I HIGHLY recommend TruthStream Media’s Bitchute video from 2022 on Where did the rest of the internet go?: https://old.bitchute.com/video/6zyJB45ewvU/

