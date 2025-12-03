“In the Israeli-occupied region in southern Gaza, thousands of Palestinian fighters are believed to remain alive but trapped underground, completely besieged and cut off from the rest of the territory.

Palestinian factions have repeatedly called for their safe release and passage to Palestinian-controlled areas of the Strip, but Israel has refused. According to Israeli military sources, over the past 40 days, troops have conducted a concentrated operation in eastern Rafah, aiming to “dismantle the underground tunnel networks and eliminate the terrorists hiding within them.”

More than 40 Palestinian fighters are believed to have been killed, including the commander of the Rafah East Battalion and others, among them Abdullah Hamad, the son of the Palestinian leader, Ghazi Hamad.

Despite the ceasefire and the extrajudicial killings, no international power, mediator, or human rights organization has pressed for the fighters’ safe passage to Palestinian-controlled areas.”

Folks, thousands, not hundreds, Hamas and other Palestinian Resistance Fighters have been trapped under tunnels controlled by the Jews! Are these tunnels blocked or have no connection to other sides?

These Palestinians do know Gaza like the palm of their hands! But were they fully informed about the “details” of the “pissdeal” (a.k.a a trap according to this yours truly) How did it happen?

To me this looks like a final sell-out for such “pissdeal!” But by who?

I just wish I am wrong!