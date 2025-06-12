Folks, although this HomeStead (2024) is just a movie, a kind of American Preps mindset, but it does contain some actual human relationship, action, and pro-action in a halfway of and halfbaked anarchy with the so-called collapse of society in which government thuggery force still exists and tries to regain thuggery power.

The problem is the “author” of this story would not dare to begin with the real cause of the collapse but pathetically and shallowy blame the collapse on the un-knowm brown young terrorist with their dirty bomb!

That’said, this fiction American Holywood style still has some mesages for all us in our current comsumerism’ slavery.