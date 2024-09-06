https://www.unz.com/page/world-war-ii-articles/

World War II constitutes the central shaping event of our modern world, and has been the subject of countless books and documentaries. Probably nothing else in the history of the world has been so heavily covered by our print and electronic media.

However, in recent years my own historical research has led me to conclude that much of our established narrative of this massive conflict is entirely wrong and in many respects completely inverted.

My resulting series of articles has drawn upon highly credible and often fully mainstream but widely neglected sources to produce a strikingly different analysis of the origins, history, and consequences of the greatest military conflict in human history.

Taken together, these articles total almost 150,000 words and have provoked 15,000 comments, totaling nearly an additional two and a half million words of detailed discussion, with the pages being viewed over a million times.

Several of these articles are also available as freely downloadable stand-alone ebooks.

American Pravda: Was General Patton Assassinated?

The Unz Review • August 22, 2016 • 2,400 Words • 16m

American Pravda: Alexander Cockburn and the British Spies

The Unz Review • August 29, 2016 • 2,700 Words • 20m

The Remarkable Historiography of David Irving

The Unz Review • June 4, 2018 • 1,700 Words • 12m

American Pravda: When Stalin Almost Conquered Europe

The Unz Review • June 4, 2018 • 4,200 Words • 31m

American Pravda: Our Great Purge of the 1940s

The Unz Review • June 11, 2018 • 5,500 Words • 41m

American Pravda: Our Deadly World of Post-War Politics

The Unz Review • July 2, 2018 • 5,700 Words • 43m

American Pravda: Post-War France and Post-War Germany

The Unz Review • July 9, 2018 • 6,600 Words • 49m

American Pravda: Jews and Nazis

The Unz Review • August 6, 2018 • 6,800 Words • 52m

American Pravda: Holocaust Denial

The Unz Review • August 27, 2018 • 17,600 Words • 2h9m

Audio Segments: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3

American Pravda: How Hitler Saved the Allies

The Unz Review • May 13, 2019 • 8,300 Words • 1h

American Pravda: Secrets of Military Intelligence

The Unz Review • June 10, 2019 • 12,500 Words • 1h29m

American Pravda: Understanding World War II

The Unz Review • September 23, 2019 • 20,500 Words • 2h32m

Audio Segments: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4

American Pravda: Putin as Hitler?

The Unz Review • March 7, 2022 • 7,900 Words • 56m

American Pravda: World War III and World War II?

The Unz Review • October 24, 2022 • 4,700 Words • 36m

American Pravda: Lost Histories of the Great War

The Unz Review • November 28, 2022 • 8,100 Words • 1h2m

Why Everything You Know About World War II Is Wrong

The Unz Review • June 12, 2023 • 12,600 Words • 1h37m

More Falsehoods of World War II

The Unz Review • June 19, 2023 • 7,500 Words • 58m

Hitler, Churchill, the Holocaust, and the War in Ukraine

The Unz Review • July 17, 2023 • 9,700 Words • 1h15m



