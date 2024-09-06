History Is A Story Of His! You Should Have Yours!
https://www.unz.com/page/world-war-ii-articles/
Major World War II Articles
World War II constitutes the central shaping event of our modern world, and has been the subject of countless books and documentaries. Probably nothing else in the history of the world has been so heavily covered by our print and electronic media.
However, in recent years my own historical research has led me to conclude that much of our established narrative of this massive conflict is entirely wrong and in many respects completely inverted.
My resulting series of articles has drawn upon highly credible and often fully mainstream but widely neglected sources to produce a strikingly different analysis of the origins, history, and consequences of the greatest military conflict in human history.
Taken together, these articles total almost 150,000 words and have provoked 15,000 comments, totaling nearly an additional two and a half million words of detailed discussion, with the pages being viewed over a million times.
Several of these articles are also available as freely downloadable stand-alone ebooks.
American Pravda: Was General Patton Assassinated?
The Unz Review • August 22, 2016 • 2,400 Words • 16m
American Pravda: Alexander Cockburn and the British Spies
The Unz Review • August 29, 2016 • 2,700 Words • 20m
The Remarkable Historiography of David Irving
The Unz Review • June 4, 2018 • 1,700 Words • 12m
American Pravda: When Stalin Almost Conquered Europe
The Unz Review • June 4, 2018 • 4,200 Words • 31m
American Pravda: Our Great Purge of the 1940s
The Unz Review • June 11, 2018 • 5,500 Words • 41m
American Pravda: Our Deadly World of Post-War Politics
The Unz Review • July 2, 2018 • 5,700 Words • 43m
American Pravda: Post-War France and Post-War Germany
The Unz Review • July 9, 2018 • 6,600 Words • 49m
American Pravda: Jews and Nazis
The Unz Review • August 6, 2018 • 6,800 Words • 52m
American Pravda: Holocaust Denial
The Unz Review • August 27, 2018 • 17,600 Words • 2h9m
Audio Segments: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3
American Pravda: How Hitler Saved the Allies
The Unz Review • May 13, 2019 • 8,300 Words • 1h
American Pravda: Secrets of Military Intelligence
The Unz Review • June 10, 2019 • 12,500 Words • 1h29m
American Pravda: Understanding World War II
The Unz Review • September 23, 2019 • 20,500 Words • 2h32m
Audio Segments: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4
American Pravda: Putin as Hitler?
The Unz Review • March 7, 2022 • 7,900 Words • 56m
American Pravda: World War III and World War II?
The Unz Review • October 24, 2022 • 4,700 Words • 36m
American Pravda: Lost Histories of the Great War
The Unz Review • November 28, 2022 • 8,100 Words • 1h2m
Why Everything You Know About World War II Is Wrong
The Unz Review • June 12, 2023 • 12,600 Words • 1h37m
More Falsehoods of World War II
The Unz Review • June 19, 2023 • 7,500 Words • 58m
Hitler, Churchill, the Holocaust, and the War in Ukraine
The Unz Review • July 17, 2023 • 9,700 Words • 1h15m