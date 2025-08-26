Gerald Celente’s famous observation 'If All Else FAILS, They Take You to WAR' is somewhat odd to me! Since war is the health of the state, governments always perpetuate war different kind of wars permanently to subdue people and prove their “raison d’être”. And so are the “viruses!”

Both War and Virus have the “power of fear” that scare people into complete obedience and committing self- harm and self-destruction. Any disagreement or objection?

With ll due respect Mr Celente, I would rephrase your conviction:

“When their deception needs a final touch they take you to war”

These two are especially effective in the “global depopulation grand scheme” to assist their “clotshot” a.k.a vaxx in the main task of weakening human health and destroying human fertility!

Despite having been warned, very few people have noticed that ever since the Covid19 lockdown was “lifted,” THEY have rolled out all their tricks at once, new and old bullshit-viruses just jumped out from nowhere, weather weapons with a string of strange and deadly “natural disasters” around the world, and… as usual “traditional war!” Jewish genocide of Palestinians, India vs Pakistan, Armenia vs Azerbaijan, Thailand vs Cambodia, South Americas vs America! Africa Sudan, Congo, ISIS in Somalia!… Last but not least, the defying logic, defying commonsense the stupid “economics tariff war!” … all is designed to hurt “we, the people!” for fuck sake!

Not just only war between nation-states but also within a nation. Governments thugs have been given more violent power and have been running amok everywhere. To act against and condemn Jewish genocide of Palestinian have been categorized “international terrorism.”

And the most delusional people appear to be not ordinary people like you and me but our intellectual/experts class, who keep swallowing of “rule of law” “constitution law” and “international law” despite all the evidence to the contrary .. even right on their own faces!

In one word it’s Statism! You get what you wish for!