Tom opens this week’s livestream with an update on the upcoming New Biology Experience at Polyface Farm (June 2026):

Registration is still open, and space is limited. Tom encourages those interested to sign up soon to take advantage of early bird pricing and secure a spot for this gathering of talks, food, nature, and community.

New Biology Experience link here: https://newbiologyexperience.com/

This session features an extended Q&A addressing a wide range of questions from the community, including:

-Is it time for surgery? A 35-year-old woman asks whether she should pursue a discectomy for a herniated disc after a year of holistic therapies.

-How do you explain that the spike protein isn’t real—especially to someone who believes in conventional biology or health freedom narratives?

-Are there strategies to help with sugar and caffeine withdrawal—particularly headaches?

-What are your thoughts on dental hygiene habits and regular dental cleaning?

-Didn’t Semmelweis prove the germ theory?

-What’s the difference between healthy and pathogenic biofilm in the GI tract?

-What is the cure for a so-called lazy eye?

-Do sperm really carry X and Y chromosomes? And what’s the relationship between heredity, consciousness, and water?

-Does skin cancer come from the sun?

-Why don’t voluntarists and anarchists accept the need for common law juries?

Tom weaves in clinical insights, personal stories, and reflections on the importance of returning to lived experience over abstract theory when it comes to healing.

