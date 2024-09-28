Has this moron of Iran just come from the outer space? Did he know what happened to Muammar Gaddafi when he " was seeking peace?”

We live in the world where the Jews and their Western minions NOT ONLY can threaten anyone, overthrow any government, assassinate anyone, attack and invade any country, thieve and loot any country, but also can commit massacres and genocide anyone…they choose. Because they can. They are chosen by the evil Yahweh, aren’t they…

But no one can do or say anything to them! If one does even in a slightest manner as Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (despite the fact that he was deliberately mis-translated) the whole Western prestitues and Jewish political clowns will jump up and down condemning such person as “extremist” “blood thirsty” “anti side-mice”.. you name it! Despite the fact that they are chosen rats and seppos!

That’s why I’ve always been careful not to say any truth against them. I have been keeping quite and only say nice thing when I need to say…Otherwise I just talk about chosen rats, mice, and seppos clown, clowness…No harm done!