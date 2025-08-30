Ansar Allah has so far denied it and declared that the Jewish operation was a failure.

Anyway, If this were true, then either Ansar Allah was sold-out by traitors the same way Hezbollah was or just their carelessness in using internal electronic communication. Ansar Allah must be very very careful in choosing devices and method of communication.

Electronic is a double edged knife. One must master it in order to use it effectively with minimum risk (there is no such a thing called “no risk”)

My understanding in this field is that self-developed encryption apps using with “old system” is the best way to minimize risk.

I am not sure if the Houthis have developed their own software in this field and which system they chose to operate.

That’s said. If I were the Houthis, given Ansar Allah has firmly committed to the Palestinian cause, I would focus my scarce military resources on striking the Jewish terrorist state’s “civilian infrastructure” especially the so-called “settler area” rather than military targets.

Simply because the Jewish-A (USA) is the one who provides and pays for the Jewish terrorist state “military power.” Any damage in military areas would not cause much concern and disruption to the Jewish terrorist State as a whole, the Jewish-A will dutifully and slavishly “fix” them.

Whereas civilian infrastructures such as water supply, electricity supply, oils supply, food supply, industrial factory etc when damaged/destroyed will directly affect and disrupt the whole Jewish terrorist society with crises! And in turn consequentially will weaken their whole strength as a society not just their military power!

It’s just me a silly amateurish armchair analyst! … And guess what, folks! I have learn all this “MILITARY” things, not just from the Seppo GI during the Vietnam War but also from the Jews themselves!

Just as Macgregor himself rightly and correctly said that the only way to deal with the Jews is they way they deal with everybody else”