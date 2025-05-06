Ansar Allah has been doing what theocratic Iran should have done and must have done as the only capable Shia in this particular current situation FIRST to save itself and then Palestinians and its Shia allies: Ansar Allah has courageously and daringly been attacking the “all mighty Jews and their Yanks.”

If you are familiar with Vietnam’s history you must have heard the Viet’s proverb “Grasshopper kicks tilting the car” (châu chấu đá nghiêng xe), in reference to the Viets’ successful struggle against the mighty China, especially the twice defeating the Mongols in 13th century (1285AD).

That’s said. I still wish the Houthis to reconsider their operation since the most capable Shia, Iran has been procrastinating and chicken out! There is no point as you, Yemen, the smallest, the poorest, put your own people’s life on the line even though while under siege yourself to stop the Jewish genocide of Muslim while no one dares to stand up together with you!

What kind of “"closest ally"” is it? What kind of “Muslim brotherhood” is it?

All “allies” and Hezbollah had looked on while Palestinians being genocided. Iran had looked on while Hezbollah, Hamas, Syria being beaten to death!

And now Ansar Allah Houthis, the most “unexpected” courageous, righteous, and principled country on Earth has been under attacked by the two most evil nations on human history! Where is Ansar Allah’s "closest ally?"

Di I just make all of these above up just for “Muslim bashing?”

Ansar Allah Houthis has created the first stage of the very “new international situation” I have been talking about!

Draw them all in and beat them!

It’s me again, folks!

The last word is always yours.