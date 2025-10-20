Like everyone of us all the outsiders, I don’t know the full details. However, listen to this high ranking member of Hamas leadership, who survived the Jews/Qatar/US assassination in Doha- I do think Hamas has maneuvered well given the disadvantage and dire situation Palestinian people as a whole have been in.

In the first phase, at least Hamas have gotten rid of all the burden of caring and feeding the Jewish hostages and got a number of Palestinian prisoners released.

It looked like Hamas has played “step by step strategy” with “word” playing in each step! That’s good game provided that Hamas still has the capability to attack when the next step needs to be bolstered by such “evidence” of force.

Hamas must respond to the Jews in kind to every Jews’ violation on Palestinian life just -to let them and their minions know that Palestinian Resistance Forces still has the strength to fight back and inflict damage on them when provoked and violated.

IMHO, the next phase, the real trap, will be tough with all the pressure and threatening from the Jewish-A just to DISARM Palestinian Resistance. That’s their main goal in this “seefire/pissdeal.”

Thus Hamas and all resistance group MUST act in unity in order to play tough and MUST NOT blink at any threat at all… and keep your weapons next to the right to self-determination at all cost. By definition Hamas is still the legitimately elected government of Gaza!

I don’t know if Hamas could demand “an international or UN peace keeping force” which must include certain Muslim countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Houthis Yemen etc…

Point being… buying more time to regroup, recoup by ostensibly playing their game .

It’s just me.

What say you?