Folks, today is the very first day of the brave new year 2025 in “the arse end of the world.” I had planned to do nothing on this day and just relax and enjoy my favorite music… but I changed my mind after I went to have a coffee and had some chitchat with some Turk, Muslim, and Aussie friends of mine at the café.

I decided to change my plan. I am going to use this very first day to answer comments from my generous readers (Remember there are some “4000,000” of you!!! Jewish chosen rats and govt thugs not included!) and answer West Asian Unity about the “excellent summary” … instead of doing the planned editing and compiling tens of hours of video clips of thugs trying to intimidate me concerning the lonely thug stars. These thugs do not deserve my precious time since I already won.

Let’s put this into perspective: A very “influential substacker with a readership of 400K plus” like me has forced them to spend a big chunk of resources (copters, drones, unmasked thug cars..and some chosen rats with Hindustan useful idiots around my neighborhood.. to intimidate this yours truly for months with such a “great success…” that right now such “influential substacker” is quivering with (you fill the blank) as he is typing these words! I keep these video clips for records for future uses if something comes up though. Such as some of you may request to see some of particular scenes of them. OK, enough. Let’s digress!

At the café

At the café…the people around and my friends were talking favorably about the Jewish criminal clown that would fix everything ..and still believed that the covid19 was real and was coming back… Since some of their relatives suddenly felt seriously sick and hospitalized! I was the only one that had opposite view with evidences that the clotshot was the cause! Unfortunately… you know that evidences cannot change people beliefs!

Remember these people and I are living in the arse end of the world, not in the land of Jewish useful MAGA cowards and MAGA idiots! Let this sink in folks! That’s why I said it was all beyond saving!

That had my mind changed since such first morning of the brave new year proved that all the warning messages with evidences either did not get through or had no impact on the beliefs that had taken hold on the mind of the masses! The powerful force of official propaganda!

Thus, I will “operate” differently with different approach from now on.

That’s me folks! The last word is always yours.

And thank you very much for your being here as one of the “400,000” readers of mine! :-) :-) :-)

My sincere appreciation!

PhiQuyenChinh

TheTaoOfAnarchy