Folks, I am not the only one have seen thru the “Axis of Resistance” weakness: cowardice or stupidity and gullibility? Or both? For 75 years plus, have they seen enough of the Rats and the West? Have they really learned anything?

I concur with Max Blumenthal 100% in this analysis that Iran Axis of Resistance must go all-in or don't do anything at all. Given all the “known facts”, just “retaliation” in whatever degree and scope is just a waste of precious resources (weapons) and achieve nothing but exposing your own weakness a.k.a stupidity and cowardice.

I stand by my analysis and conclusion: Palestinians and the Palestine have been sold out for just the “carrot and stick” cheap trick! The “helicopter crash” and the “assassination” of Ismail Haniyeh say it all! At least according to my “book of statist power”

As I’ve always “wondered”: For more than 75 years of experience under contempt, humiliation, deaths, destruction, and home loss, betrayal, being cheated and double-crossed and particularly with the knowledge of the Jews’ genocidal Yinon Plan…. HOW could these Palestinians/Muslim/Arab even sign any agreement with the rats and the West at all? Oslo, Abraham accords?

Do these Muslim/Arab really understand who they have been dealing with at all?

“Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak.”

“The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.”

“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”

― Sun Tzu, The Art of War

The “Carrot and the Stick” trick:

It’s just me folks. The last word is yours as always.