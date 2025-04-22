The Houthi Ansar Allah has taken a great risk onto themselves in attacking the Jewish terrorist state. The only reason is because it’s a right thing that must be done. A principle of righteousness and that of humanity that must be upheld.

The mask of fake human-right of the so-called Christian West and the so-called Arab/Muslim world in particular has been torn off by the Houthis.

-“To know what is the right thing to do and not do it is the greatest cowardice.” Confucius

The whole world East and West is a bunch of greatest cowardice!