“The purpose of using this encryption is not only to protect your privacy but also to force them, the government, corporate sniff-dogs, in order to violate your privacy they have to make real effort to read every single email of your private conversations instead of just reading your emails in random in open.”

Once you could generate a encrypted message, Please just post (copy and paste) in comment section so I will decrypt read and reply in encrypted text. Remember to include your Public Keys WITHIN your first encrypted message.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Here is my PUBLIC KEYS:

-

-----BEGIN PGP PUBLIC KEY BLOCK-----

Version: GnuPG v1

mQINBGbgPHkBEACsnt4kGn0qToPt5fjQiBp7tZ0/j3fsFGBJBOFkCQjof9Gq/FAv

iZq9/M1rnaQEeE3IyV8tRoR0QHFIchA0EcAdjujMBxdhZj+GGy0l3LoDSYBe/IkJ

r/lH6Ix+TXn8ld1o3uqKho1veIqceL0soaAlxz+eDZJWJcpGlaTLnCfWsvyC/Cyb

kCK+3AlzzCOdO+/80G2zHxkeof8kyy9Vy9z+QGfZad7iZZ2FCo8YXSd3P7SnOoDF

ws6xuzKVeeGifyll6K+wDXNw39eeWAy+OqhGXMuhWu5W2tCyHPtnkpogvQ2pkzAQ

ql0/1/JXvB1Z49wRIHYciZ+qAwLCclF/8vp90OJWl6o0q1bR/GTmliq8fXBiMtB5

tiQ6ACW1Rn5ZEFogm6ITk+469dl4XZPH9L+xjUy5zXjPna5pfarXI5WPd6MAT8++

6Kn3K2F0umFT08Dpm3hcHgxIUwnB9xTRBb5OJFAznfAfOp6Re2FjWuMx5QgdWTPV

c1EnSbeuOo9Otk2P18vTE4BDURK6ZQ0yWDUHjMVjwGLSG+OyNnGextgtJMe/HUvY

2TzoHVCyx9QlJ7k/DR0Ukvi81E6dvXxllmU3O61nO0Jd/KTU3J73WLfARwcVS6Qb

3kSuWI7dKyt0TgnHKM/A9VgrCkptm+S8BS1JR4SJTXmhJBgiCXyadO/k+wARAQAB

tDpwaGlxdXllbmNoaW5oICh0YW4gbmhhdCB0YW4pIDxhbmFyY2hpc21AcGhpcXV5

ZW5jaGluaC54eHg+iQI2BBMBCgAgBQJm4Dx5AhsDBQsJCAcDBRUKCQgLBBYCAQAC

HgECF4AACgkQqZrayydq/ItVMw//UonTvTzwVm6s9uobl04cG7sL5tsk6SOJeeot

T2F+4b5Xi1HYYxTTUgf2LhlUuTowbVpwe4NUWcGjG0pxoIvdh/8uq4/ozje0t7Ma

cMbUQrDNmxK1fHVQ2EA0t0o9kpoTCSKNhKmUxIb5M1g5vAFdANp3fVD8spulj5ZG

6a1wrba6Esly86PQ7qcfOR6QG+9ClVZdg+X14BaJZMsoPWhBKWWYDQ7t//jYkhMK

FWvwXdKMLJbyCaTklCnQP8b207MdJTkIF4dhA1Pz79/tYTsbOnsbHppzDx8VRBtp

/ONHRH5pWifLoJcrqxNO1pP1kxa+BExUi1ifYS+yIAjSAFQkJGyPfY+xE+S++fNU

R35iXsT5fO5ioxKuUlZVoR31HqglFkcd3vJih1IySCsoN5AvzwQgP5wfoQGTRnBI

DE/4eSClZOElG0MRfLG7aoxDGTBsvcaI/29AdARzLCDFBw8BI8p/3a4PDrzsYf16

KgfyVQoa6XtwL9QsD152/BoTt/DkdA89xVGFZJnrwvHcEwSOfOH7na+1V5wLo+1h

F0i83kEvW1hDlb3p2u3i7Yva4NZbGr95YCtjbTnEESAhJ+ggCpyfbIawODsbYO7j

gmR3mRc3OkApF0mLxcDF0eyRcwLwuSMs/Y3Ccu0lWavnUeLbnL/oTSXrOKpfbt9i

/rR6ZPq5Ag0EZuA8eQEQAOGDJGOFL38E2i02YEJ2uC51wZqMC6nYZzhMt+7oF/Yk

IBNoWK9CIN4sGF0oH404WJ5SW62vsQG0jzW6ERHtJXKjIzi2j0HMtlj/xKY8m8hL

tFVdzkwLWohvwDoj2jLazyBzp6diNArp8T1aM069yPeeNLXhrejKFR1ylClurFUD

Q5XyjMVDt4vHGT4hy6oAa4Hqdqqe8vsbsrM6PHyUYPokWtwK6SbDcNLdl06KKH8b

dWCiMHyRTu1rPsaWPohxmsEvOVKTU5VcSoqi4YZExvRAVruaStGjjVv7d4BxEum+

eyD3wfKu0bWwY6+MGdV6CXSp7FmAqJk/OEsKI+ZOFw20ROH1kan+tfcZlwIkd+Ip

sbe6P0h3k3VJGcsajnWLkdsG8ODWIr3POq6jLLPhrlSP5e+9ACX6TseXx94+i58e

vR7tewqZjW1csquGHDYVousmEqWLBrutJ6ThFUfg8U+ZJucr0ejq7pSRwxyOXcnx

ojCY2z57Hpwje2Zaq0OLRb0TZu39w0Pw5QehK/OONdjJIb3HbHISuczl6IKEb257

RXXdLdKI4pg0S/c0+/BvDgRtsEnKt/HJqM+/V8EakSxG1VS6qF9ZpZxzLOSD+d70

b/dSfbs4FhlzTCx290CS7r5QMts4S7Sd/FbkSD2trQtQ/FZD1SwmFFOmU0hC8lyD

ABEBAAGJAh8EGAEKAAkFAmbgPHkCGwwACgkQqZrayydq/IsVxBAApCwAc2WYu4Gd

N0WT56O+N6378f+YsUz7WHNFhC28t6pe6gCzwhVRtB5dxF9uWKNS3U53Qq5Hj2Ra

/xLhOSaqlnnwolOvJgrptHayEzKExUDay5Dnhq+wr7I0b0i+S9mk/5diYjbzwjxX

3ZBchaHRbml5X0dAbUa2KvuazoomDfNwjlW3RFqhEDKgIxz7NGhuVpY0Y/sf/YZB

6OfiCSq3KKNX1xOaAFFn6v9ILKGgDkk6Lr5/Y108PpUqPi2bCJaRKLxIQfskRYVl

mpIMdBIUSAfkvdGD7z8CXpSudHBrJ8pIphKBse9qFgR3Y/JGczMBRoOsAF9i6j27

q4iizp0mXV0BqQ8vtGHFvPWth5RzG4kXv5eJN9x/3JJNCwdOQTF8k6/7mGDPQc2p

60NDR/BXiKie4YHzdcVObHKJf9KlXNyrNH8Nlr/iww6uBGUnGih7IFJ3UVQjSrwR

SD8jLqtK526G09FZz1pi1nHHAS++7dtZ97EVJ3SFYG6ztj2OJFXQbkvHj9hnfvcr

75X0ac/NRnm9truJ4Pvd80755IwWnrucsQDzB+Wx5QHzH4xENS/fCL4eUZ3VEFA6

zY2di2Db+V7lA/lQvJ6oxNby7HhkB+N5H/XnxK4voFq6ChEQ9KSYWP4xjBDWm7Y8

+wx0rKSHgFg09DPXxqLuobZAXjH5ji4=

=fsWQ

-----END PGP PUBLIC KEY BLOCK-----

In case You only use Iphone:

While iOS does not natively support GPG encryption for email, several apps on the App Store provide this functionality, allowing you to send and receive encrypted messages using OpenPGP. Keyring management is also supported by many of these apps.

Here's a breakdown of how to achieve GPG encryption on your iPhone:

1. Choose an App:

iPGMail: iPGMail is a popular iOS app specifically designed for OpenPGP email encryption and decryption, supporting key generation and import.

oPenGP: Another option is oPenGP, which is compatible with GPG and PGP Desktop.

PGPro & Privacy: These apps, built upon the ObjectivePGP framework, also offer GPG functionality for iOS.

2. Key Management:

These apps allow you to generate or import your PGP keys.

They typically provide a secure way to manage your keys, often using iOS's highest level of file protection.

You can import your private key to use your existing PGP identity on your iPhone.

Key servers can be used to search for and import public keys of others.

3. Encryption and Decryption:

Sending: Use the app to encrypt messages with your private key before sending. Optionally, attach your public key to share with the recipient.

Receiving: If the sender has attached their public key, import it into the app. Then, the app can decrypt incoming messages encrypted with your public key.

4. Important Considerations:

OpenPGP: The most widely used email encryption standard, OpenPGP, is what these apps leverage.