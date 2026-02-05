Folks, all I can say is the author fails to understand the nature of government/bureaucracy and essentially the absurdity of “Asianess.” That being said, many, this yours truly included, find such “absurdity of Asianess” is more tolerable than the cold blood depravity of “modern Western society.” That explains why certain Western people move to live in Asian countries.

This yours truly, an Asian, has been working on “repatriation” (back to any Asian country not just Vietnam) after living in the West for more than four decades! The paperwork of both sides is really a killing! You see folks! It’s government and its thugs and goons regardless!

I re-post this from Unz Review. As always I strongly recommend you folks read the comment section. It’s very interesting to know and learn from what different people think from different perspectives.

Living in China, Part 2: The Downsides

It’s not all bread and roses

Walt King • January 25, 2026

Back in April last year, commissioned originally by Ron Unz of the Unz Review, I wrote an extended article titled Living in China based on almost 20 years experience, the most recent being of five years’ permanent residence in Shenzhen, apart from holidays abroad. I said then that China was about the best country in my experience to live in, and that is still my opinion. Public transport the best in the world, local and very long distance. Health care first class and low cost, saved my life twice. Virtually no crime, and very few shooting incidents – Deepseek found just three in 20 years, while apparently the US police shoot somebody every seven minutes (Lee Camp). Low cost of living – cheap food, fuel and water – and inflation near zero. A government that works for its people and not for the 0.01%. You can wear your Palestine T shirt without getting arrested. And that’s not to mention the tropical weather in the south with a summer nine months long! But I have told you all this before. Still, nowhere is perfect and we shouldn’t seek to gloss over imperfections. Today I want to concentrate first on three of the irritations of life in China, and conclude with three petty restrictions which came close to driving us out of the Mainland.

Firstly, I shall briefly illustrate the three major irritations with very short videos, scarcely a minute long each. We are currently renting a house, the front door opens on to the garden, a true liberation, but in the apartment block we lived in previously, there were some 30 floors with a total of 90 fire doors. I did not examine every one, but every one I did check was permanently jammed open by idiot residents. Remove the wad of cardboard and it would be replaced by some brainless moron within an hour, and as the closing mechanisms had all been destroyed by the permanent jamming, the doors would not close themselves any more.

Video Link

Floor 9, Nanyuan Fengye Gongyu, Nanshan Avenue, Shenzhen

The Fire Protection Law of the People’s Republic of China mandates that fire doors must be kept closed to prevent the spread of fire and smoke. Propping them open violates Article 28. The law holds both the residents and the property management company responsible and fines can be imposed on either for failure to uphold the law. But neither the Fire Department nor the Building Management carries out inspections. In conversations with other expats here I learned that the problem is universal. I complained once to the local community office, they visited the block and spoke to the management, whose response was to put up those notices telling people to close the doors. And nothing changed. I suppose it will take another fire here like this one in Hong Kong last November, before anything changes.

I wonder how many fire doors were functioning there.

There are millions of electric scooters in Shenzhen. This is no exaggeration, practically everyone seems to have one, and they have to be ridden on the pavements, though many ride on the roads too, and nothing in China with fewer than four wheels obeys any traffic law, any traffic lights, even to the extent of riding on the wrong side, so you must remember to look both ways when stepping on to a crossing. They are travelling at up to 30 mph on the pavement (kerb) and will swerve at you for the smallest gap even if it means brushing your shoulder with a mirror. The riders, many are delivery employees hurrying to meet their quota, will often be looking at their phones while speeding along. Consequently it is no longer safe to walk in many parts of Shenzhen. I have been struck by them numerous times, but some friends have experienced serious injury. At the last clip of the next video, the road traffic lights have just all turned red to give pedestrians a chance to cross. Note the green pedestrian light throughout.

Video Link

There is a mania for erecting pointless fencing everywhere, at least in Shenzhen, which can cause lengthy diversions for pedestrians who simply want to get to the other side of the road. Sometimes taking an MTR subway is the only means. We used to have a marked road crossing between the bus stop and the entrance to our housing estate, you can see the remains of it here, but now it’s a 600 metre walk up to the traffic lights and back.

Video Link

OK: a bonus irritation. Smoking in indoor public spaces is generally illegal but it is still commonplace, smoking is still widespread in China, among males that is, yet those supposed to be in control will never enforce the rule, even if asked. Similarly with selling cigarettes and alcohol to minors which has been illegal since 2006. There are seats on the MTR reserved for the old and disabled, but they are routinely occupied by others who never give them up for those standing and qualified to sit in them, and the prowling attendants never act, either. Many of the passengers still don’t know on which side of the escalator to stand to allow those in a hurry to pass on the left. You will never witness any of these acts in Hong Kong.

Okay, okay, I’ll stop there.

So we can see that while China has laws, in many respects it is deficient in rule of law. But in certain other aspects however it has petty rules which do not exist in many other countries, but which are rigidly enforced. They tend towards control freakery and manic regimentation, and some of these combined to force us to consider moving home to another territory.

Firstly, I once had a Chinese driving licence, but was unable to renew it once I reached a certain age and so I sold my car. While this requirement has since been somewhat relaxed, licences for the over 70s now require annual renewal involving substantial bureaucratic requirements – it looks like retaking a test every year – and so while I would like to buy a motor caravan to extensively tour the country, the knowledge that the driving licence could be withdrawn within less than a year leaving me with a vehicle to dispose of is an overwhelming discouragement, so that was the first push elsewhere, but I have since found a satisfactory solution for motorised exploration in another country (see next item). So it’s just public transport for us here (wife doesn’t want to drive), which admittedly is very good, but it lacks the flexibility of personal ownership.

I bought a boat in Hong Kong ten years ago. Sailing around Hong Kong, you would soon appreciate that it does not take long to visit just about everywhere worth visiting, but of course the coast of China is near and extensive and you might think it offers a welcome alternative for extended cruises? Don’t be silly. Here is just a part of DeepSeek’s advice for anyone thinking of attempting it, particularly from Hong Kong.

1. Hire a Local Agent: This is the most crucial step. A local shipping or yachting agent will handle the complex paperwork with the MSA, Customs, and Border Control for any voyage, especially one that crosses between Mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

2. File a Voyage Plan: You must submit a detailed sailing plan to the MSA before departure, including your route, estimated time of arrival, crew list, and passenger manifest.

Yada yada. Access to much of the coast is strictly limited as well, and the marina at Shenzhen is strictly not for plebs as membership is around $100,000 a year. I have never ever seen a boat sail into or out of there, it seems they are no more than floating gin palaces. So in short order we relocated the boat to the Philippines and have toured extensively among the 7,000 islands there in the past nine years. We have never been aware of any restricted areas apart from environmental sanctuaries for the likes of fish and corals which are marked off. Even with recently updated regulations all we have to do is contact the coastguard by phone when arriving and leaving if there is one locally, sometimes they come out and there is a form to fill in. And that’s it. And it’s worth concluding with the observation that there are no such controls whatsoever in Hong Kong, which, remember, is a part of China. They seem to manage perfectly well there without them.

Anyway after all this time we have, as with Hong Kong, seen about all of the Philippine coast we want to see within a reasonable distance of our mooring, have put the boat up for sale, but having become attracted to the country have rented a three bedroom beachside bungalow for $425 a month and bought a car which can be driven with my British driving licence for up to three months at a time with no age limit. A Philippine licence derived from it is an option. So now we tour the land there instead of the sea, and China not at all. There’s very little motor traffic well away from the main cities, it’s like driving in the 1960s again. It’s our second, holiday home. Permanent summer! Warm blue seas and white sand beaches! Coconuts in the garden!

My lifelong career has been as an electrochemist. Electrochemistry is where electricity meets chemistry, and if that sounds abstruse, well you have all heard of batteries. Although retired for some years I was tempted back last year, as China having achieved world domination with battery driven transport is moving on to hydrogen powered fuel cells for long distance and heavy duty vehicles, which need low cost electrocatalysts in place of ever increasingly expensive platinum to enable extensive application, and developing such for the air cathode was precisely my PhD topic many years ago, but then the UK lost interest in supporting advanced science and technology at about that time so I had to find another career.

Earlier last year I made a start but very quickly found that I could not get anywhere, as supply of chemicals is rigidly controlled in China. Anything that could conceivably harm property, life or limb or potentially be used in an explosive is virtually impossible to get. So what’s the solution?

Do it in Hong Kong. Hong Kong has the best of both worlds, as while it is a part of China it has such freedoms that can only be dreamed of on the mainland: unrestricted internet without VPN and low taxation being two more. Oh, and no damn electric scooters on the pavements, either. Sounds a good place to live, huh? We were actually also planning to relocate to Hong Kong, but unfortunately an obstacle soon emerged to that. The price of housing there is horrendous, it is the most expensive in the world, and a brief survey will tell you that it is mostly overpriced crap. For around US$1,000,000 you have a choice between a newish microscopic loft, or a sixty year old ruin of reasonable size. Here is an absolutely typical example in a not terribly special block.

HK$8,000,000 is almost exactly US$1,000,000, for a one bedroom flat, and 426 square feet is 40 square metres: let’s say 8 x 5! Our three bedroom apartment in Shenzhen cost about the same, is more than twice the size, and that to me feels cramped. Well, you may say, why not rent? A typical advertised property similar to the above of around 35 square metres would set you back about US$2,500 a month. That’s about $70 a square metre. The Philippine house above costs us – wait for it – about $5 a square metre. And it has an attractive front garden too.

It’s insane.

So I shall commute for a few days’ stay a week in Hong Kong from Shenzhen for now. It’s an hour’s ferry from Shekou then a half hour MTR ride. It actually works out cheaper to use lower cost hotels that way than rent a cupboard there to live in. And while prices have been steadily falling for several years, they have a long way to drop before paying them makes any sense at all. And as you can see, the three forces threatening to propel us to live elsewhere have been dealt with: do it in the Philippines, do it in the Philippines, do it in Hong Kong. But live in Mainland China.

So our main home will continue to be in Shenzhen, at least until it gets too dangerous to walk anywhere there. If you fancied that but cannot achieve it – it’s work permit or marriage to a Chinese – Hong Kong for all its drawbacks is still a fairly attractive option and the best choice there would be Wan Chai, beyond a doubt. It’s the best part of Hong Kong, and it still retains many of the delights that have been exterminated in Shekou in the past 13 years (i.e. since Xi Jinping became leader).

A street in Wan Chai

Wikipedia hints at the joys of the district: note too the road names honouring former British heroes and villains, also indicative of how the former colony has been left virtually unchanged since the handover in 1997.

The area towards the western end of Lockhart Road, including a small part of the parallel Jaffe Road, is one of Hong Kong island’s two main bar districts (the other being the more upmarket Lan Kwai Fong in Central). Once considered primarily as a red light district, this area is now more diverse with bars, pubs, restaurants and discos. A number of the raunchier bars still remain, however, their doorways festooned with women from Thailand and the Philippines. The famous novel and film The World of Suzie Wong set many scenes in this area.

Nancy Kwan in the World of Suzie Wong, 1960

There are two notable live music bars, Amazonia and The Wanch on Luard. Amazonia has two of the best bands but is plagued by Filipina tarts. If you go alone be prepared to have to tell them to fuck off. Unless, that is….

Well anyway let’s finish up with Rafunzel playing Hotel California at Amazonia.

Video Link

So there it is. I have to confess that the last three downsides are no issue for you if you are not old, do not have a yacht and are not a practising chemist. So go ahead and live in China, if you can arrange it. Otherwise, as I wrote in an earlier piece, depending upon where you live, failing China you may qualify for a three month visa in Hong Kong on arrival, six with a British passport, then you just do a visa run to Macau or even Shenzhen and start again. Maybe then, one night, I’ll see you there.